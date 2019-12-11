Valero awards $240,000 for children

GEORGE WEST – Monday, Dec. 2, was a day of celebration as Christmas came early for several local nonprofit groups which serve children thanks to grants made through the Valero Benefit for Children.
Ten local charities received $240,000 in grants awarded by Valero Three Rivers Refinery through the Valero Energy Foundation and the Valero Texas Open and Benefit for Children in San Antonio.
“We appreciate what you do in the community to improve the lives of children,” said Erik Simpson, vice president and general manager of the Valero Three Rivers Refinery. “It gives us great joy to be able to support the children of Live Oak, Bee, McMullen and Atascosa counties, among others, once again.
“We hope to inspire community agencies to continue their good work for those they serve.”
Since its inception, the Valero Texas Open and Benefit for Children has generated more than $153 million, and is among the Professional Golf Association’s most charitable events. The partnership between Valero and the PGA will continue through at least 2028.
Agencies which receive donations are selected by Valero employees.
Area nonprofits receiving donations in 2019 are:
• Beeville Vineyard Inc., $20,000
• Live Oak County Child Welfare Board, $50,000
• Safer Path Family Violence Shelter, $22,500
• Bulldog Education Foundation, $22,500
• CASA of South Texas, $20,000
• CASA of Bee, Live Oak and McMullen Counties (now serving San Patricio County), $40,000
• South Texas Children’s Home Ministries, $7,500
• George West Education Foundation, $20,000
• Boys & Girls Club of Beeville, $7,500
• Boys & Girls Club of Live Oak County, $30,000
Simpson said those agencies selected go through an extensive process to qualify for grants.
“It is quite a rigorous application process,” he said. “We are very appreciative of the good work the these agencies are doing, a lot through volunteerism, and the positive impact that is made for children in our community.
“On behalf of everyone at Valero, thank you for everything you do. We hope to see you again next year. Keep up the good work.”
Simpson also expressed appreciation to the Valero employees who are part of the grant selection process, as well as to the vendors who support Valero in this endeavor.
“We definitely appreciate your efforts and support,” he said. “We couldn’t do this without you.”
