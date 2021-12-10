The Valero Refinery in Three Rivers distributed $200,000 to six local charities recently, all made possible by two of the company’s biggest fundraisers: the 2021 Valero Texas Open (VTO) and Valero Benefit for Children (BFC).
This year’s tournament – which ranked first for charitable giving on the PGA Tour as of press time – and the BFC raised over $16 million in proceeds, which will be distributed to charitable organizations countrywide, including the six local charities.
The recipients are the Boys & Girls Club of Beeville (LOC Units), the Bulldog Education Foundation, CASA of Live Oak, Bee and McMullen Counties, CASA of South Texas, Live Oak County Child Welfare and the Beeville Vineyard.
According to Valero Chairman and CEO Joe Gorder, the tournament’s legacy of giving back is the company’s highest honor.
“With our long-standing relationship through the BFC, the tournament has helped raise more than $187 million for charities,” Gorder said, “positively impacting many lives in the communities where we operate across the United States.”
“At Valero, we are driven to make a positive difference for our community,” said Erik Simpson, vice president and general manager of the Valero Three Rivers Refinery. “The recipient organizations were selected because of their tireless efforts to continue to provide necessary services for children in Live Oak and surrounding counties.”
The VTO celebrates its 100th anniversary March 28-April 4, 2022, already eyeing making an even bigger impact for the next 100 years.
