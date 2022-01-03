Randy Seitz won our 2021 newsmaker of the year award, but several other local leaders and businessmen were in the running for the award as well.
We considered five other candidates for the award before landing on Seitz as this year’s winner.
That list of other candidates featured Bee Development Authority Chairman Orlando Vasquez, Triga Fire Solutions LLC General Manager Mohammed Elayyan, Bee County Judge Trace Morrill, Beeville City Manager John Benson and The Uncommon Market owner and operator Dr. Dhaval Patel.
If the first runner-up award existed, it would go to Vasquez.
The 58-year-old Pettus native – like Seitz – was a key figure in the county’s biggest boon, the agreement with NAFFCO and Triga Fire Solutions LLC.
Vasquez, as the chairman of the Bee Development Authority, signed the 50-year lease agreement with NAFFCO founder Khalid Al Khatib on April 27 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Triga Fire Solutions LLC, the American arm of NAFFCO, will build a manufacturing facility at the Chase Field Industrial & Airport Complex, which the BDA oversees.
Vasquez is also the chairman of the Bee Area Partnership, the president of the Beeville Independent School District board of trustees and the founder and chairman of the Annual Meet and Greet Foundation, which sponsors the Coaches Meet and Greet event that benefits BISD athletics.
In 2021, that event raised nearly $75,000 that could be used for grants to the district’s athletic program.
Elayyan was considered for the award for his work in helping spur economic growth in the county as the general manager of Triga Fire Solutions.
The 37-year-old father of two relocated to Beeville to help launch NAFFCO’s first U.S. manufacturing facility.
In addition to his day-to-day duties, Elayyan has been a fixture at events across the county and the Coastal Bend promoting Triga as well as Bee County.
When Triga is fully operational, the company will employ upwards of 400 local workers.
Morrill was considered for his work in leading the county’s bounceback effort following the economic downturn of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the county judge, Morrill, along with the county’s four commissioners, helped steer the county toward growth, including investment in numerous infrastructure projects thanks to funds from the American Rescue Plan.
Morrill also helped in attracting NAFFCO to the county, and was one of the county’s representatives at the signing ceremony hosted by the company in Dubai in April.
Benson was considered for his work with helping the city recover in the wake of the pandemic.
One of his primary focuses as the year comes to a close is the hiring of a new full-time police chief.
Robert Bridge retired earlier this year after nearly four years as the chief of the Beeville Police Department. The department is now under the watch of a third different interim chief with Assistant Chief Richard Cantu Jr. currently serving in the position.
In early 2022, Benson is expected to name a new full-time chief for the BPD.
Patel was considered for his work with his business, The Uncommon Market, which consists of the Coffee Barrel, Uncommon Table and Atomic Bakery.
Patel is a staunch supporter of community outreach and the importance of community relations, which helped him earn national recognition during the Chase Sapphire Supports Restaurants Contest.
The Uncommon Market was one of 20 winners in the national contest, which featured a field of nearly 2,500 nominated restaurants from across the country.
Through his dozen community programs, Patel has helped foster growth in the areas of education, economic livelihood, healthcare and sustainability.
