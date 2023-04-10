La Linea Wine Bar in downtown Beeville is a blend of history, talent and passion, producing a spirit of entrepreneurship and pride that boldly reaches for a rich future.
“We’re being part of something,” Neal Connors, who owns and operates La Linea along with his wife Phaedra, said. “It’s not just … it takes mutual efforts. You have these really great employees, you have these great folks interested in what we’re doing here … then you have something else, who is trying to do the next thing?”
This isn’t the first time Connors has found an opportunity to start a successful drinking establishment in small town America. In fact, it was his previous success that prompted him to do the same here, as well as grant him the clarity to see just how vital a successful small business can be to a town like Beeville.
It begins with a location.
Belleville to Beeville
Connors has a love of good food, good spirits – and great music. La Linea is a place that rings out with loud music, that puts its headlining musicians up front and prominent. From wild New Year’s celebrations to more intimate concerns, La Linea has never shied away from the sound of music.
It’s no surprise, really. Connors himself has strong musical chops, and isn’t afraid to dust off his saxophone and play a number or three with a visiting band. These loves make their way into La Linea and they were what prompted him to open up his first wine bar, many miles away.
“What happened was, literally 20 years prior, I was living in southern Illinois near St. Louis. I had a foray into the bar business … I was living in a town in southern Illinois that needed another venue,” Connors said. “We created a little music space and a bar… and it was called Beat Street Jazz and Blues. It was in a little town … called Belleville, Illinois.”
Belleville was, much like Beeville, hungry for a place to drink and jam out, and Connors was glad to deliver. Better than that, he delivered something that lasted well beyond his own departure. Beat Street may not bear that name anymore, but a food and drink business remains there, thriving.
“So I had that experience and it turns out it would be formative. I had the place for five years and then I had to transfer to non-bar ownership and the place persevered, it stayed on under a different name. At this very minute it’s now a tapas bar,” Connors said. “It was a really nice, burgeoning scene that I witnessed and the actual, direct inspiration for this place in terms of a wine bar is a place that my buddy opened … he had a place called The Wine Tap in the same town and he had a brick oven (for pizza).”
Connors even invokes memory of his friend’s brick oven pizza joint by naming one of the pies he serves “the Wine Tap” in honor.
With some history in the bar scene under his belt, Connors returned to his livelihood, practicing law, and as he moved into private practice in 2020, all he really wanted was a law office to operate out of. That’s what brought him to downtown Beeville, to Brenda Hughes and into the living history that would lend La Linea its name.
“(It began with) the discovery of this really beautiful 1903 classic Texas rustic building,” Connors said. “My wife and I just (discovered) this building and found it to be a diamond in the rough. Surprisingly, it was available as a stand-alone and affordable.”
Made From Scratch
Downtown Beeville used to host a string of Mexican bars back in the 1960s, possibly through into the 1980s, which locals called “the line” or “La Linea.”
By 2007 those buildings and a good chunk of downtown sat vacant, Connors said, and the Hughes family, which made a fortune in the oil business, was developing those buildings, under the ownership of Brenda Hughes. Without her investment, and the oil money that fueled it, Connors speculates these buildings could still be run down.
“It was finished, it had two bathrooms, the walls were done,” Connors said. “What her plans were, she wanted to open a coffee house here.”
Instead, following a divorce, the building was put up for sale and that’s where the Connors stepped in. Now they’re still one of the last ones standing – other attempts at running downtown eateries and pubs have come and gone, but La Linea does more than carry the name of the area’s previous history over its head. In short, Connors hopes the bar represents a new step forward for downtown Beeville and inspires other entrepreneurs to take the plunge.
“I saw what a difference an establishment makes,” Connors said, recalling his first foray in Bellville. “I go back and visit that place now and wow! And (looking at) Beeville, with the city and the vision…it’s hard to do that with government alone. So you need entrepreneurship, you need investment, you need sweat equity … you need a hell of a lot of community support, to make places fly.”
That community support is built into the very clay of La Linea’s now-iconic brick oven.
“This whole place really depended on Beeville for its creation,” Connors said. “Because without the artisanship for somebody who could build a pizza oven, a local stonemason (Charles Ulrish) and his son who did it on a weekend, when they weren’t working on homes near the country club… It’s one thing to look on the internet and see how to build a pizza oven.”
Making the oven from scratch speaks to La Linea’s commitment to quality ingredients, both in its food and spirits. It serves Texas wines, Texas craft beers, the pizzas are made to order, with the dough made from scratch, with clear effort put into getting quality ingredients, even if that means Connors has to take some trips out of town to pick up the right cheese or something more rare. Every morning, Phaedra handmakes the pizza dough and lets the yeast rise. And by evening, La Linea is ready to offer the people of Beeville something they can’t find elsewhere in town.
“The ability to have and enjoy a craft beer that is fresh and locally made is special,” Connors said. “So we bring that in and it’s very worthwhile. It is very supportive of smaller businesses.”
On St. Patrick’s Day, La Linea celebrated its first-year anniversary of having a pizza oven. In May, it will be marking two years of business. In that short time, the venue has expanded in size, adding on a new room, as well as in hours, now open on Wednesday nights. The future is looking bright for La Linea, and perhaps by extension, the downtown it serves.
And certainly La Linea is looking towards that future.
“I think we would like to continue to stay the course,” Connors said. “Our employees are enormously important to the business … you are a little bit in retail, you are beholden to your business and there’s no better steward of your business than you … we are really blessed by some really great people who have taken their time and interest to be involved with this too. I really have nothing but good things to say (about the staff).”
La Linea is open Wednesday through Saturday, 5 p.m. to midnight or 1 a.m. on Saturday. It is located at 211 W. Bowie Street in Beeville.