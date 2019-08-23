BEEVILLE – Veterans are hoping to raise enough money this weekend to continue construction of a retreat near Berclair.
Commander Luis Pulido of the Iraq/Afghanistan Veterans Chapter 1 said that money raised from last year’s event was enough to purchase a 24-by-24-foot building.
“That is going to be used for housing so that we can have overnight events and we won’t have to sleep on the ground,” Pulido said. “Whatever we raise this year will go to fixing that building up with electricity, insulation and whatever else we need to make it livable.”
Events for the benefit at Republik BBQ and Brew, 4402 N St. Mary’s St. will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday with family time.
“We are going to have a bounce house, face painting and snow cones for the kids,” he said. That continues until 6 p.m.
Local law enforcement also will be there with cars and equipment for the youngsters to see.
That evening the band South of Heaven will perform, and the silent auction will open for bidding.
“We have had a lot of different businesses donate items,” Pulido said. “I was struggling at first, but this week, things really started coming in.”
Included will be a raffle for two guns – a .410 shotgun and Mare’s Leg Henry pistol chambered in .22LR.
The goal is to further their mission of “brotherhood, camaraderie and no veteran left behind.”
“We want the families to come out and have a good time,” he said of the retreat. “We want to make this a retreat for veterans — a place where they can bring their families, host events, maybe do some work with local law enforcement.”
The property, which already contains a pistol and rifle range built by the veterans group, was offered for their use by John Blackburn.