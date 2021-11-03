The Pettus-Tuleta Volunteer Fire Department received a crucial piece of equipment recently, although it is something that Chief Lester Kissee isn’t keen on using often.
“Thank goodness,” Kissee said of not having to use the department’s new hydraulic rescue tool, received last month from TNT Rescue, a manufacturer of of safety tools.
The department has yet to use its new tool, which is used to extract residents from car accidents and other life-threatening conditions.
Having no life-threatening circumstances in the first month is a positive, Kissee said, but he also noted that the TNT equipment will be at the ready. The new tool cuts down on time used to assemble the tool due to its battery-operated nature. The equipment, Assistant Chief Jack Steel noted, has the same performance as a twin line hydraulics system with a maximum cutting force of 320,000 pounds. The tool comes with four extra batteries, allowing the Pettus-Tuleta team as much time as needed to make a rescue.
The equipment arrived last month, costing $22,000 in total. Of the $22,000 figure, the department paid roughly $4,000, with the remaining $18,000 taken care of through a Texas A&M Forest Service grant.
Entering 2021, the Pettus-Tuleta VFD is made up of eight volunteers, six of them active firemen. Kissee serves as chief after growing up in the Pettus-Tuleta organization, with father LL “John” Kissee establishing the department in the mid-20th century.
Alongside Kissee are Assistant Chief Steel, Assistant Chief Quinton Tawater, Vice President Jesse Hernandez, Truck Captain Oscar Sanchez and Truck Captain Bobby Gomez. Keith Hendon serves as the department’s chaplain, while Tomasita Benavidez works as the VFD’s secretary.
The group is always seeking new volunteers, with Kissee calling it a “desperate” need for the immediate future. Any local resident that is at least 18 years of age, and has a clean driving record, is able to sign up for the VFD. Once signed up, a prospective fireman is put through a 90-day hands-on probation period to gain knowledge. Kissee notes that the “desired result” is to have a fireman know how to “get to a fire safely” and put it out by the end of a probation period.
The “first line of defense” for Pettus and Tuleta area fires, the group has made other strides in the search for quality equipment. On top of the hydraulic rescue tool, the VFD has gained a Halo Flight pad in the area, another addition Kissee hopes they don’t have to use often. The pad is used for helicopters to land and then transport residents to emergency medical services in case of an accident.
Next up for the VFD is the potential addition of a “rolling pumper” truck courtesy FEMA funding. The group is currently third on FEMA’s fire safety priority list, and hopes to acquire the funding for the vehicle by the end of November.
For more information on the VFD, visit the Pettus-Tuleta station next to the Pettus Community Center, located at 708 E. Main St. in Pettus.
