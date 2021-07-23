The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 9170 of Beeville has made history by earning All-State and All-American status.
Senior Vice Commander Luis Pulido said this is the first time in 20 years the post has earned All-State and the first time ever earning All-American status.
“There were a lot of guidelines and a list of things we had to complete,” said Pulido. “The main criteria is membership. We had to do a lot of recruiting and talk to people about what we do here and what we offer. A lot of people have the impression that we’re just a bar, but that’s not true.”
Pulido stressed that the VFW welcomes veterans and their families to a sort of sanctuary that they can’t find anywhere else.
He also admitted that his own personal journey and the guidance and support of his wife has led him to a position that he never knew he was meant for.
“When I got out of the military I didn’t want to join the VFW,” he said. “I started working and taking care of my family. I went from working at a prison with 2,000 people to being a truckdriver alone in a box. The devil slowly crept on my shoulder and my PTSD came back because it was such a drastic change.
“I never knew how much I needed this brotherhood and how it would help me keep going. Being able to have this and my family here means a lot to me.”
Pulido said along with increasing membership, activities involving the community, especially the youth were also required.
“COVID-19 definitely didn’t make things easy for us,” he said. “But we were still able to have our ‘Kid’s Day’ and work with the Eagle Scouts and the scholarships we are involved with. We enjoy being out there with them like at the Easter egg hunt hosted by the sheriff’s office. We cooked some food for them and it was nice to be a part of that.”
In addition to a banner that hangs inside the post, members will be able to sport a rare and special hat featuring the All-American, red, white and blue colors, commemorating their new status.
“Our goal was to also be in the top 25% of our division and we are very proud of earning that accomplishment as well.”
Members celebrated their new status on July 2 amongst friends and family at the post but as always, invited the public to join in on the festivities.
“I served during OEF (Operation Enduring Freedom) and OIF (Operation Iraqi Freedom) but when I got out in 2012, I missed the brotherhood,” said veteran Jacob Martinez. “I missed that camaraderie, so we started the IAVO (Iraq Afghanistan Veterans Organization) and it saved me. When we joined the VFW we brought that family atmosphere back so we can really be ourselves with the people most important to us.”
Martinez said he will always be a member of both organizations because the military is a way of life.
VFW member Benny Puente Jr. said the VFW is important to him as it is the only place specifically for veterans to gather in Beeville.
“It’s actually led me to take part in the legislature to legalize medicinal marijuana,” he said. “I lobby in Austin and speak to our representatives and congressman to get us the help we need. I would do anything and everything for these guys. That brotherhood is special to me.”
