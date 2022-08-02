The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) has announced that George Varra, of Beeville, has achieved All-American status as a Post commander.
To achieve this honor, post commanders must meet strict requirements in their role to include exceptional leadership, authentic accomplishment in membership growth and strong support of VFW core programs.
Varra, a Life Bronze Legacy member and commander of Post 9170 in Beeville, is one of 270 VFW Post commanders worldwide to earn the title of All-American commander.
His hard work played an integral role helping the organization successfully remain focused on its service to veterans.
“Commanders like George Varra are a fine example of VFW leadership, and it’s their hard work and dedication to the mission and values of our organization that has rightly earned them this great honor,” said VFW Membership Director Rick Butler.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. is the nation’s largest and oldest major war veterans organization.
Founded in 1899, the congressionally chartered VFW is comprised entirely of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, Guard and Reserve forces.
With more than 1.5 million VFW and Auxiliary members located in nearly 6,000 Posts worldwide, the nonprofit veterans service organization proclaims, “no one does more for Veterans” than the VFW, which is dedicated to veterans’ service, legislative advocacy, and military and community service programs.
For more information or to join, visit website at vfw.org.
Information submitted by Rick Butler, VFW Membership Director