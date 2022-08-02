Members of VFW Post 9170 and the VFW Auxiliary are shown in a recent photo. Pictured (front row, from left) are Ben Garner, Post Commander George Varra, Jeremy Serrano, Jeni Turner and Troy Turner; and (back row, from left) Bruce D. Seale, Raymond Lieke, Bill Gobel, Ben Strong, Esequiel F Longoria, Willy Shimer, Jeremy Gonzales, Santitos Garcia, Robert Hackney, Fernando Moron, Xavier Aleman and Marty Martinez. (Photo courtesy of George Varra)