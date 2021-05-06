VFW, IAVO remember Bataan Death March

The U.S. Army sponsors an annual marathon run and march (hike) in the White Sands of New Mexico. Since 1989, thousands have gathered at the White Sands Missile Range to commemorate the prisoner-of-war march that followed the surrender of U.S. and Filipino forces to the Imperial Japanese Army at Corregidor.
The memorial march was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year the sponsors held short of gathering the thousands that normally meet each year to invite the runners and hikers to set their own 26.2 mile courses and hold their own Memorial Marches. And that was exactly what seven South Texas veterans including Brig. Gen. Talantino Angelosante (U.S. Air Force - Retired), CPO Duane Vigus (U.S. Navy - Retired), U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Irma Davila, Sr. CPO Yvonne Dunn (U.S. Navy - Retired), U.S. Navy Second PO Jeremy Gonzales, U.S. Army Spec. Jacob Martinez, MSgt. John Roberts (U.S. Air Force - Retired) and Sgt. First Class George Varra (U.S. Army - Retired) did on April 10.
Colorado Bend State Park is a wonderful park. Miles of trails of varying difficulty, an abundance of White-tailed Deer, and beautiful views of the Texas Hill Country and the Colorado River, truly exceptional.
The hikers stepped off from their campsite by the river at 7:15 a.m. on a crisp Saturday morning. It was 4.4, mostly up-hill on the Spicewood Canyon trail to a view of Spicewood Falls and our first rest stop. And by 9:30 a.m., it had warmed sufficiently, that sweatshirts and sweatpants were discarded.
The second leg was the much more level, 4.6 mile Lemon Ridge and Lively Loop leg – more water and some trail mix and we were off again. The third leg took us to Gorman Falls and along the Tinaja Trails, possibly the toughest trails in the park. At 7.5 miles we hit the last rest stop. 5.2 miles later down to the Colorado River and along the River Trail back to our campground. Four of us completed the entire route within the 12-hour limit. Two dropped out along the way. And one of us was still hiking along but ran out of clock.
It was a great day, and the company was the best. The reason we were hiking stayed front and center in all our minds. An estimated 76,000 U.S. and Filipino soldiers were forced to make that march in 1942. Approximately 3,000 died or were killed along the way, and more than 27,000 died at Camp O’Donell. We hiked for them. We wish them ease in their rest and offer our honor and respect.
I’m looking forward to next year, hopefully back at White Sands.