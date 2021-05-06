VFW, IAVO remember Bataan Death March

Military veterans including (from left) Jacob Martinez, Irma Davila, Yvonne Dunn, John Roberts, George Varra, Talantino Angelosante and Duane Vigus (not pictured) of the Beeville Iran Afghanistan Veterans Organization and VFW Post 9170 participated April 10 in a virtual march commemorating the Bataan Death March. Since COVID-19 restrictions prevented the annual march that has taken place since 1989 at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, groups this year were encouraged to hold their own smaller, virtual marches. The Beeville contingent hiked at Colorado Bend State Park in the Texas Hill Country. (Contributed photo by Duane Vigus)