Vineyard helping Beeville’s disadvantaged through tough times

BEEVILLE – One does not have to turn on a TV or open a newspaper to determine that times are indeed tough for many. Schools are closed, and many businesses considered non-essential had to shut down due to government mandates aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.
As a result, lots of local residents are having a harder time purchasing enough food for themselves and their families. This is evident at charitable organizations such as The Beeville Vineyard on North Monroe Street.
“We’re getting new cases, new clients who have never been with us before,” said the Vineyard’s Executive Director Kiki Gonzales.
In its efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Vineyard is conducting all of its intakes over the phone. All five of the organization’s staff members have been sent home with pay during the pandemic, leaving Gonzales and volunteer Ray Ybarra to handle food distribution.
“People still have to eat,” she said.
But feeding them during the panic that prompted shoppers to hoard various food items has not been easy.
“For a while, because people were hoarding and overstocking, there wasn’t anything left for us,” Gonzales said. “Every Tuesday, we pickup from H-E-B and Walmart. We get produce, we get meat, we get bakery items, pastries, baked goods, bread.
“So usually those are about 20 cases from each, so 40 cases of food. I was down to about three from each, from 40 down to six. And at the same time we had an influx of people, so our pantry got really low.”
Worse yet, the current quantity limits on grocery purchases apply not just to everyday consumers but also to The Vineyard. For instance, instead of purchasing 10 cans of corn to help restock the pantry, Gonzales only could purchase two.
“And the people who donate to us have to abide by the limits,” she said.
Furthermore, churches that usually donate are not meeting or have gone to online services, which means parishioners no longer are able to drop off items there.
“So it’s not the same as having that pantry box in the foyer saying, ‘Hey, this month we’re collecting rice and beans,’” Gonzales said. “I’m not going to get that donation in either.”
Fortunately, The Vineyard is under the umbrella of the Coastal Bend Food Bank, from which it can buy food to keep the pantry full. The pantry recently got a sizable boost from a $1,000 grant from H-E-B.
“They really have essentially fed Beeville for a month,” Gonzales said.
To help stop the spread of COVID-19, no one is being allowed inside The Vineyard’s building. Because of this, those needing food assistance are asked to pull up to the curb and call with their requests. No one is being turned away because the food bank has lifted all income restrictions.
Also, donations of clothing or household items are not being accepted, and rental and utility assistance are not being offered at this time.
“All of the energy companies I’ve spoken to have stopped doing disconnects for now,” Gonzales said.
If the coronavirus pandemic worsens, The Vineyard plans to shift to a drive-thru food distribution. Gonzales plans to do whatever it takes so that the organization can keep serving those in need.
“I’ll keep going as long as I can, as long as it’s safe to do so, because I know it’s needed,” she said.