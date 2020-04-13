BEEVILLE – While the precautions some businesses are taking against the spread of COVID-19 are because of local or state government mandates, there are other businesses taking some steps on their own.
Joel Trevino has been a hairdresser since 2002 and has owned Salon Shear Envy on North St. Mary’s Street in Beeville since 2006. He decided to close his business for two to three weeks starting on March 30.
“I would love to stay open,” he said. “We can stay open. I just think that we would be better off.”
The salon and its workers already had been taking numerous precautions to protect themselves and their customers, such as sanitizing brushes, door knobs and sinks between customers, frequent handwashing and wearing gloves. Each salon technician also wears a face mask when working with clients.
“We’re trying to do anything just to stay safe because we’re around so many people,” Trevino said.
Like most beauty parlors, Salon Shear Envy normally would be full of people. But since the coronavirus outbreak started becoming more widespread, each technician now works on just one client at a time, and customers cannot be accompanied by family members or friends. Trevino said the number of people in the building is kept at fewer than 10 at all times.
But precautions such as the cancellation of weddings, bridal showers and proms are having their effect on the salon.
“Usually for all of those events, we are super busy,” Trevino said. “People are canceling now and rescheduling for a month from now. We’ve definitely seen the impact.”
However, on March 27, there still was a steady flow of customers coming in and out of Salon Shear Envy. All chairs were full.
“It’s funny, we’re slow but we still have people who want to get their hair done,” Trevino said.
At full capacity, the salon has three stylists, a massage therapist, an aesthetician, a microblader and a body concepts person who gives Botox injections. But because of government restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, only the stylists were working prior to the temporary closure.
“I already talked to all of them and the weeks we’re off; they don’t have to worry about paying booth rent,” Trevino said.
While he acknowledges that Bee County is fortunate not to have any confirmed coronavirus cases, Trevino said his salon attracts clientele from Bee and San Patricio counties and the surrounding area. This is why he believes the temporary closure is the best decision.
“I think it’s not just for the safety of the employees but also the public because the numbers (of COVID-19 cases) are rising,” Trevino said. “We may hurt at the beginning. But when we come back, I know we’re going to be busy.”