Volunteer fire departments receive help with donationsVolunteer fire departments receive help with donations

TYNAN – Extinguishing fires and saving lives doesn’t come cheap, which is why the recent donations of hundreds of dollars to area departments were so appreciated.
Earlier this month, Hochheim Prairie Branch 16 donated $800 to four departments and $500 to 10 others during their meeting in Tynan.
The Coastal Bend Blood Bank received the largest donation at $10,000.
The money there will go to ensue that the bank is able to distribute blood to all counties in this area.
While the amount to the firefighters was less, it was just as appreciated.
Joe Cramer, volunteer with the Skidmore department, said that it can cost thousands just to buy the necessary protective gear and equipment for a volunteer.
While there was no specified use for the $800, it will be used to help keep the men and women outfitted, along with their trucks.
“Our hoses get dragged through the grass, and sometimes they even get burned,” he said.
“We have to replace stuff like the bunker gear every 10 years,” he said, and the air tanks they use inside the burning buildings, too, have a required time to replace.
A 50-foot section of hose can run upwards of $400, and an air tank can easily cost $5,000.
In Goliad, the $500 donation will help purchase gear for the 32 volunteers.
“We are going to use it to purchase equipment, specifically bunker gear,” said Alonzo Morales Jr., fire chief. “It is $1,000 for coat and pants.
The volunteers don’t just work the city, they also help throughout the county alongside the other smaller departments.
“At the end of December, it was real busy,” the chief said. “Last year we totalled 265 calls.”
Firefighter Robert Beltram, deputy chief at the Odem fire department, offered his appreciation for their $500.
“We are really in need of this money,” he said. “We we can use it for anything like gear and personal protective equipment.”
There are about 12 active volunteers in Odem, so outfitting is costly. The $500 they received will help.
Swinney Switch volunteers also received a $500 donation that will go to help keep their equipment running.
“They will probably use it to buy supplies for the trucks or maybe send one of the younger volunteers to fire school,” said former fire chief Lonnie Messer.
Also receiving a $800 donations was the Mathis Volunteer Fire Department, and receiving a $500 donations were Beeville, Sinton, Rockport, Fulton, Normanna, Refugio and Bayside.
