Volunteers hand out 130 fans in two hours at fire station to conclude Operation Cool Down

BEEVILLE – Most of the year the weather in the Coastal Bend of Texas is nicer than it is in most states.
But summers here can be brutal when the temperatures hit the 90s, even 100s, and the winds blow in the humidity from the Gulf of Mexico.
Then, sleep is almost impossible for anyone who does not have air conditioning or, at least, a cooling fan.
Earlier this month, city and county officials launched Operation Cool Down, a joint effort to purchase 200 box fans for families who could not afford to buy one.
Local Emergency Operations Coordinator Mike Willow and his assistant, Ryan Garza, launched an effort to address the problem with the help of Bee County and the City of Beeville.
The endeavor got off to a good start with H-E-B Food Store donating $1,000 to purchase 50 fans. Then Wal-Mart Supercenter chipped in another $500 to help buy 25 fans.
“What we’re doing is we’re collecting box fans so we can distribute them to people that need them,” Willow said as he announced the drive for donations of new fans or cash.
“This joint effort is designed to generate fan donations for the citizens of Bee County,” Willow had said earlier.
The goal was to collect 200 fans to pass out to the elderly and others who cannot afford air conditioning during the peak summer months.
Willow announced that both H-E-B and Walmart had stocked up on the 20-inch box fans for this summer.
Donors were asked to deliver fans to the second floor of the Bee County Justice Center at 111 S. St. Mary’s St. or to call their office if they needed someone to pick up donated fans.
Willow said the plan was to hand out fans to those who needed them at the C.M. “Smitty” Smith Central Fire Station on West Cleveland Street on Friday, July 12.
By the time the day of distribution arrived, organizers of Operation Cool Down had accumulated 130 fans. By then, stores in town were sold out of the 20-inch box fans.
Beeville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Bill Burris said Monday that it took the volunteers two hours to hand out all 130 fans.