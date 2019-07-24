Volunteers hand out 130 fans in two hours at fire station to conclude Operation Cool Down

Walmart Supercenter employee Krystal Peña hands a box fan to a resident at the C.M. “Smitty” Smith Central Fire Station on West Cleveland Street Friday as local firefighter Isiah Montez watches the traffic through the building. The Beeville Volunteer Fire Department provided the distribution center while volunteers from local businesses joined emergency management representatives in handing hot 130 box fans to residents who did not have fans or air conditioners during the current heat wave. Fire Chief Bill Burris said it took two hours to hand out the fans to residents who needed fans.