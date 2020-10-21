BEEVILLE – In addition to those of state and national significance, there also are many local races further down the ballot. Among those races are Bee County contests for Precinct 1 commissioner and tax assessor/collector.
In Precinct 1, longtime Democrat incumbent Commissioner Carlos Salazar, who has held the position for 18 years, is seeking another four-year term.
“I want to continue doing what I’ve been doing for the last 18 years I’ve been there, and that’s helping the people of Bee County and my precinct,” he said. “My goal is to get a collection station in my precinct in central Bee County...
