Voters pass S-T bond

Many students in the Skidmore-Tynan Independent School District will soon have a new building to explore thanks to 105 voters inside district limits.
The Skidmore-Tynan ISD bond initiative passed by two votes, 105-103, on Nov. 2, according to the unofficial results released by Bee County Elections Administrator Laura Warnix.
“We’re thrilled,” said S-TISD Superintendent Richard Waterhouse. “Certainly the kids of Skidmore-Tynan benefit from this. They need it; they deserve it.
“We’re thrilled that the voters are going to do this for them.”
The district was slated to canvass the votes at its scheduled board of trustees meeting Nov. 8. The results of the election would be considered official after that canvassing.
Waterhouse said the district’s next stop in the process is to hire a construction manager at risk (CMAR), the chosen construction delivery method already selected by the district’s board of trustees.
The method, Waterhouse said, puts the onus on the CMAR hired by the district to complete the project on time and on budget.
“Our next stop is to select that firm,” said Waterhouse.
“We’d like to get them on board as soon as possible,” he said, adding that the sooner the district hires the CMAR, the sooner it can get busy working on the plans for the new building, which will become the high school.
Waterhouse said he is hopeful that the district can break ground by March 2022 and have the project completed by August 2023.
