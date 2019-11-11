BEEVILLE – County voters declined the school district’s request for a new, consolidated elementary Tuesday night by a mere 11 votes.
Results, although unofficial, put the vote at 993 against and 982 in favor of it.
“I think it is another year setback for our community while others around us continue to progress forward and bring in companies and businesses and grow their communities,” said Richie Mendoza, who headed the group pushing to get this bond passed.
The effort to build the $37.9 million modern elementary was pushed by what is called a political action committee led by Mendoza.
“I want to thank the PAC members, who boldly volunteered countless hours of their time to work on behalf of the school district, our mission, and our students; the failure of this bond in no way diminishes the wisdom of their efforts,” said Superintendent Dr. Marc Puig. “Also, I am deeply appreciative of our board members, who collectively and wholeheartedly believe in creating a brighter future for Beeville.
“I am grateful to our teachers and staff, who together make up one of the finest public school systems in South Texas.”
This effort to pass the bond had an early lead in the polls retaining that margin as two of the four voting precincts reported.
Early voters gave approval for the bond with 583 votes over the 542 against.
Election day saw a different turnout with 432 voting against the bond and 377 in favor.
“Our local voters have spoken,” Puig said. “Moving forward, we will revisit our strategic plan and long-range facility needs, endeavoring to provide the best educational opportunities for our children in the process.”
The new elementary would have replaced two of the aging elementary schools without an increase in staffing.
Both R.A. Hall and FMC elementaries will remain in use now as the school district will likely begin spending more money to make the necessary renovations to modernize these schools, and ensure the safety of the students, to the extent possible by their design.
Mendoza had not decided Tuesday if he was going to ask for a recount.
“We are still getting over the initial shock,” he said Wednesday morning. “I have spoken with several people who think maybe we should.
“I don’t even know how it could be miscounted if everything is electronic.”
He recalled Tuesday night watching the numbers come in and seeing their lead. That was, until the last two voting precincts results flipped the vote.
“We are very disappointed today and shocked,” he said. “We thought we ran a good campaign and got the message across.”
Mendoza said he doesn’t believe the board will seek another try at building a new elementary.
“That is for the school board to decide,” he said. “It hurts me to think about the kids and that this opportunity has come and gone.”
