Voting hours extended Thursday, Friday

BEEVILLE – Election hours are being extended for Thursday and Friday for those wanting to cast their ballots.
Laura Warnix, election administrator, said she received a petition to extend the hours those two days from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
She said this will allow those who have been unable to make the regular, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., voting hours to cast their ballot.
“We’ve started the week with another good turnout of 65 so far today,” she said.
This brings the total to 617 since voting began last week.
“Everyone is commenting on how easy the new machine is to vote on,” Warnix said. “We’ve had some that are still confused about the amendments and how they read, but we direct them to the explanation sheets we have posted that were put out by the secretary of state.”
For those wanting to read up in advance, the elections administration has sample ballots online along with information about the amendments.
“Reminder — voters are not allowed to use electronic devices including cell phones inside the polling places,” Warnix said. “They may write down and carry paper in to help them cast their ballots.”
Early voting ends Friday. Regular voting is Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Results of this election will be posted online at www.mySouTex.com with more comprehensive coverage in the Thursday edition of the Bee-Picayune.
Polling locations on Nov. 5 are:
• Bee County Community Affairs, 210 E. Corpus Christi St.
• Bee County Expo Center, 214 Farm-to-Market Road 351.
• Pettus Community Center, 708 E. FM 623 in Pettus
• Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 courtroom, 301 E. Sullivan St. in Skidmore.
On the ballot is whether the Beeville school district will receive the $37.9 million requested for a new elementary school.
The school district is seeking this money to build a consolidated elementary school, closing down its two current buildings (R.A. Hall and FMC) and moving staff to the new school.
Passage of the bond would mean a tax increase of $9.30 per month for the average homeowner. This is based on the average home value, as calculated by the tax assessor’s office, in the school district of $58,000.
Also on the ballot:
• Proposition 1 – Permitting a person to hold more than one office as a municipal judge at the same time;
• Proposition 2 –Enabling the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) to issue up to $200 million in general obligation bonds for water and wastewater infrastructure projects in flood-damaged areas that are economically distressed;
• Proposition 3 – Authorizing the Texas Legislature to provide for temporary property tax exemptions on properties damaged in disasters;
• Proposition 4 – Prohibiting the imposition of a personal state income tax;
• Proposition 5 – Dedicating revenue from existing state sales taxes on sporting goods to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Texas Historical Commission to protect Texas’ natural areas, water quality and history;
• Proposition 6 – Authorizing the Legislature to increase the bonding authority of the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) from $3 billion to $6 billion;
• Proposition 7 – Allowing increased distributions by state agencies and boards to the Available School Fund, which provides classroom materials and funding for Texas schools;
• Proposition 8 –Providing for the creation of a flood infrastructure fund that the TWDB could use to finance drainage, flood mitigation and flood control projects in areas impacted by disasters;
• Proposition 9 – Authorizing the Legislature to exempt precious metals held in an official depository from property taxes; and,
• Proposition 10 – Allowing former handlers or qualified caretakers to adopt retired law enforcement animals without being assessed a fee.