Waiting it out

BEEVILLE – Think back to when you were a child, and chances are that you can remember at least one time where you imagined what it would be like if school suddenly was canceled, and you didn’t have to go anymore.
School-age kids across the country are living in that imagined reality.
A.C. Jones senior Alisha Flores is just weeks away from calling herself a high school graduate, but that celebration is on hold for now.
She’s in a love-hate relationship with this unexpected break.
“Both,” she said, adding the “crying with laughter” emoji during a social distancing-approved interview conducted online.
“I hate that I’m not seeing my friends, and it’s my senior year,” she continued, “and I like it because some of my classes were boring.”
Ultimately, though, she would like to get back to walking the halls of Jones High.
“I wish I was back in school.”
The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t just disrupt Flores’ schooling, which is sure to continue at some point.
It may have ended her prep athletic career as well.
She was set to be one of six Lady Trojans to compete at the state powerlifting meet in Waco on March 20, but the event was postponed with no makeup date set.
“It was sad knowing state was postponed,” Flores said. “I was ready to compete.”
The association that organizes the state powerlifting meet originally announced that it would move the state meet to mid-April in Corpus Christi, but then was forced to announce an indefinite postponement just days later.
Flores said she’s holding out hope she still gets to compete, but she isn’t all that optimistic.
“I hope (they still have it),” she said, “but I feel like it’s not in the picture anymore being that they closed all gyms, and not everyone has access to at-home weights.”
AD Patton is in the same boat when it comes to the state meet as Beeville’s lone qualifier on the boys side.
The boys’ state meet was slated for March 28, but it, too, has been postponed indefinitely.
“I was upset,” Patton said. “I mean, you put so many hours into something that’s big in Texas, and to have it in a position where it’s uncertain is tough.
“But knowing that I’m one of the strongest guys in our area makes it all worth it.”
Patton, if the state meet does get canceled, could get another chance next season, but he’s taking a pragmatic view of things and not thinking about that.
“As dramatic as it sounds, with the current situation going on, a next season isn’t exactly promised,” he said. “So I have to make the most of what I have now.”
Still, he said he will continue working for that next year, while adding that he isn’t scared by the threat of the pandemic.
“No, sir (it doesn’t scare me),” he said.
“It’s unfortunate, definitely, but it hasn’t taken my focus off working for next year.”
Flores wasn’t willing to put on as brave a face.
“Yes,” she said, when asked if what our country is facing scares her.
“And as it gets closer to home, the more I’m scared.”
As the scheduled end of the school year gets closer and the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 climbs, the hope of a return to normalcy seems more and more distant.
It also means that two yearly traditions – prom and the graduation ceremony – are likely to face cancellation.
Flores said she’s hopeful that both will happen this year, but if they don’t, she’s got a plan.
“I’d cry and host my own.”
Bet you didn’t think of that reality when you were a kid hoping that school would get canceled.
Kevin J. Keller is the sports editor at the Bee-Picayune and the Advance-Guard and can be reached at 343-5223, or at sports@MySouTex.com, or follow him on Twitter, @beegoliadsports.