BEEVILLE – Nancy Traylor dedicated the past 30 years of her life to helping elementary-age students learn to read and write.
But her mission was never just to teach her students.
It was to help them fall in love with all the things she loved when she was their age.
“I loved school all the way through and I wanted kids to love school,” said Traylor, who is retiring from teaching after a career that dates back to 1989 and spans five decades.
“I wanted them to come into a classroom that is beautiful and smells good and it’s comfortable and see somebody who loves them.
“I wanted them to have good memories of school. I love reading and I wanted them to fall in love with reading and love books.”
Traylor has spent the past 17 years working at Beeville ISD’s R.A. Hall Elementary School.
She started as a third-grade teacher at R.A. Hall in 2003 and has been a fifth-grade teacher at the school for much of the past decade.
In a 30-year career, she taught everything from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, with the exception of kindergarten, and won multiple teacher of the year awards.
The Marlin native said she decided to walk away from the profession for several reasons.
“I want to be able to go any time if (my mother) needs me for anything,” she said about one of the reasons. “It’s really important for me to be able to say, ‘I’m coming. I’ll be there.’”
She said she also wanted to have time to travel to see her three children — sons Caleb and Graham, and daughter, Abigail.
“My kids don’t live in town. I want to be able to go and visit my kids,” she said. “I don’t have grandkids yet, but I will be prepared when they come.
“... I have a son in Boston (Caleb). I have a son in Houston (Graham). And my daughter in Waco.
“I want to be able to go and see them.”
The biggest factor for Traylor, though, was being able to walk away on her own terms.
“I’m very happy and I love what I do, and I want to leave happy,” she said. “I see a lot of people keep doing something forever and they get past the point of being passionate about it and they don’t love it anymore.
“I never wanted to be that person.”
Making a difference
Traylor had an impact on nearly every student who walked through her door.
That, perhaps more than anything, will be her lasting legacy in education.
That impact started early in her career.
In one of her first jobs in Waco, she would regularly invite her students to share dinner with her and her husband, Greg.
“They didn’t eat dinner around a table. They didn’t know what it was to go home and cook supper and eat dinner,” she said. “I would pull two names every week and those two students would go home with me and we would cook dinner together and eat dinner together at my house.”
That “Dinner with the Mrs. Traylor” program was responsible for one of her favorite memories as an educator, she said.
“We lived in just a little bitty house in Waco,” she said, “and I remember taking one of the kids home ... and because they lived in such horrible conditions, one of the kids walked into this little bitty, tiny house we were living in and said, ‘Oh my goodness Mrs. Traylor, you have a mansion.’
“It was just so cute.”
It was around that same time that she delivered one of the most important lessons of her career.
Several of her African-American students were discussing “white people” when she cut into the conversation.
“I said, ‘Put your hand next to mine.’ And this was in the spring of that year, we had gone through a lot of the year,” she said. “That child put their hand next to mine and the little group that was standing there talking all of a sudden (gasped) and went, ‘Mrs. Traylor is white. She’s white people.’
“And I said, ‘I love you. The outside of me doesn’t make a difference in how much I love you.’”
Still involved
Traylor is not walking away from education entirely.
“I still want to be a part of it. I still want to volunteer some,” she said.
She still plans to teach her Bible study classes at the First Baptist Church, where her husband is the pastor.
Lending a hand to young teachers is also on her checklist.
“One of my very favorite things to do is to encourage young teachers. I think it’s really hard right at first,” she said. “... I really want to be able to volunteer in a way where I can encourage some of those young ones to not give up.
“... I want them to love it as much as I have.”
