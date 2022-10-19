Virginia Wall, the radiologic technology department director at Coastal Bend College, has been in the position for less than a year, however she is already making big plans for the department, including new scholarship opportunities.
Wall had wanted to get into the medical field since she was a teenager. Wall was influenced by her mother in law to start in the medical field. Initially, she wanted to go into pharmaceuticals, however she decided to start in the radiological technology program. She graduated in 2010.
“It was a tough program,” said Wall. “It was really tough. ... I had my two girls and it was really rough getting started. Funds were tight and you had to pay for gas and things to travel to clinic sights.”
Wall said that she had her first daughter when she was 15. However, when she met her husband three years later, her mother in law and husband changed her life by encouraging her to go to school.
“I found my first steady full time job with a mobile x-ray company,” said Wall. “With them I worked really hard to grow the coverage area here. This gave me the opportunity to meet and work with so many great people.”
She even notes that the radiological program brought her out of her shell, as she was initially a shy child.
Now that Wall has taken over as director, she’s focused on increasing the department’s pass rates. She is also working to implement new advanced certificate programs so graduates can add certificates and credentials on to their degree. Additionally, she hopes to implement scholarship opportunities for radiologic technology students.
“I came across a student having trouble getting started this year,” said Wall. “Then I saw the foundation open up for scholarships to be started. I just thought it would be nice to help someone get started with the startup costs like the background check. ... I just know how tough it can be and I know how this program changed my life.”
Wall hopes to implement the scholarship within the next year, however the timeline has not been fully set in stone. She additionally plans to implement Christus Spohn Shoreline as a clinical site in addition to the scholarship and advanced certificate programs.
Wall will soon graduate with her masters in radiological technology. She plans to go back for a doctorate.
When Wall is not working at the college, she enjoys decorating and crafting for the holidays. Once things slow down and the COVID-19 travel restrictions become more relaxed around the world, she plans to take her family to Japan, as Wall’s family are fans of Japanese animation.
To Wall, her daughters are her greatest motivation. She wishes to show them that anything is possible if one puts in the work. She is also grateful for all the people she has met throughout her time with the program.
