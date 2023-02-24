Special to the Bee-Picayune
On January 30, 2023, Visiting Retired District Judge Joel Johnson empaneled a trial jury to hear the Murder charge against Randy Tamez. The offense occurred on April 11, 2019 at 2:45 p.m. in the Wal-Mart parking lot in Beeville, and was captured on surveillance video.
Prosecutors Michelle Craig and First Assistant District Attorney Tiffany McWilliams prosecuted the case on behalf of the State of Texas. During the trial, the jurors heard testimony from law enforcement officers, Medical Examiner Dr. Fernandez, and witnesses on the scene the day of the incident. Testimony revealed that Randy Tamez repeatedly struck Jaime Lopez and caused him to hit the concrete outside of Wal-Mart. As Jaime Lopez lay defenseless and motionless on the concrete, the Defendant continued to strike him. Jaime Lopez died as a result of blunt force trauma sustained to his head. The Defendant fled the scene, abandoned his vehicle, and hid out in the nearby home of a relative hoping to evade police. Once inside the home, Randy Tamez disposed of the clothing he wore during the attack and shaved his facial hair in an attempt to hide evidence and alter his appearance. The Defendant testified during the trial that the attack was provoked by the deceased, Jaime Lopez, and he committed the act in self-defense after he was called a “punk” by the deceased.
Jurors deliberated for approximately two hours and returned with a verdict of Guilty on the Murder charge, thereby rejecting the Defendant’s claims of self-defense and his request for lesser included offenses of Manslaughter and/or Criminally Negligent Homicide. The Defendant, a convicted drug dealer with a prior prison trip for three felony offenses, elected to have the jury assess his punishment. The jury found that the Defendant had acted because of “sudden passion” and sentenced him to twenty (20) years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.