For the second time this year, the trustees of Coastal Bend College will be tasked with finding a replacement for an empty seat on their board.
Place 5 trustee Martha Warner announced her resignation from the college’s board of trustees at the regular meeting of trustees Nov. 16.
The board, as part of Item 6L on the meeting agenda, approved Warner’s resignation.
Both board Chairman Victor Gomez and Place 3 trustee Eloy Rodriguez expressed their gratitude to Warner and lamented her exit from the board.
In presenting the item for discussion, Gomez said that Warner’s decision to resign was driven by a desire to spend more time with her grandchildren.
Warner was the third-longest serving member of the board before her resignation. She first won a seat on the college’s board in 2013 and has served ever since.
Place 6 trustee Carroll Lohse is the longest tenured member of the board, having served since 1999, while Gomez has the second longest tenure. He won a seat on the board in 2010.
Warner’s resignation comes five months and one day after Taylor Tomlin resigned from the board. His resignation was accepted at the June 15 meeting.
Jerry Sanchez was appointed to replace Tomlin in late July.
Warner’s replacement could be appointed as early as December as part of the procedure the board approved with Item 6M on the agenda.
Items 6L and 6M were the final two items of 13 on the agenda’s list of new business.
The board followed suit with the Beeville Independent School District board of trustees on an item that appeared on the agendas for both schools regarding the Bee County Appraisal District’s (BCAD) use of surplus funds.
Like the BISD board, which also held its meeting Nov. 16, the college’s board disapproved by resolution a measure that would have allowed the BCAD to move a budget surplus of roughly $102,000 into a reserve fund that could only be used to defend itself against legal challenges relating to the body’s tax valuations.
The first question raised about the subject came from Place 2 trustee Sid Arismendez, who asked what would keep BCAD from asking for more money for its legal fund if the college gave its OK for the district to keep the budget surplus.
“I don’t think there would be anything (stopping that),” college President Justin Hoggard responded.
Arismendez followed with a question about how much BCAD had allocated for litigation in its current budget and also a question about what happens to the money if it is not needed for litigation.
Hoggard said he did not have the answers to those questions, adding that he was relaying as much information as he had on the subject, much of which came from a conversation that he had with Bee County Judge Trace Morrill.
After further discussion, Arismendez made a motion to disallow by resolution the budget amendment. Place 1 Mercy Flynn seconded the motion.
Arismendez’s motion to disapprove the amendment passed by a 5-2 count with Lohse and Gomez dissenting.
Cory Rush, the college’s attorney, then clarified that BCAD would only be prevented from making the amendment to its budget should a majority of the voting entities in the district disallow the amendment by resolution.
In other business, the board:
• Approved the Texpool Resolution.
• Approved a resolution to award all of its BCAD votes to its representative on the district’s board;
• Approved delegating authority to Hoggard to negotiate and execute a contract with Ricoh USA Inc. for copier, printer and scanner machines;
• Approved a correction to the academic calendar;
• Approved revisions to two board policies to reflect personnel changes;
• Approved renaming the automotive building to the Joe Henry and Luis Alaniz Automotive Building.
