Beeville Municipal Court Judge Anna Marie Silvas recently announced to the community that the Texas 2021 Warrant Round-up is now in effect through the end of March.
During the warrant roundup, law enforcement throughout the State of Texas will target people with outstanding warrants for old traffic tickets and other Class C Misdemeanors. Under Texas law, individuals who appear before a court and make a good faith effort to resolve their outstanding Class C warrants are afforded safe harbor and not subject to arrest.
Beeville Municipal Court encourages anyone with outstanding warrants through Municipal court to call in to the office to resolve their cases.
As a result of COVID-19, the office now has expanded opportunities to resolve cases. Call the office at 361-358-0260 and staff will discuss your options to assist in resolution of cases, setting up payment plans and/or community service.