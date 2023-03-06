Congressman Michael Cloud stopped into Beeville last week, visiting with local leaders to discuss issues of infrastructure, border enforcement and to hear the concerns of his constituents, as Bee County now falls within his purview thanks to redistricting.
It was also an opportunity for him to stop by the local newspaper, where in an exclusive interview he spoke frankly about the moment in history the U.S. finds itself in, with infrastructure crumbling and excessive spending going everywhere except where it seems to be needed the most.
“If you look at what I call the Big Three crises affecting the nation,” Cloud told the Bee-Picayune. “When you look at the rise and fall of nations: our spending is out of control, as the world’s reserve currency we’re not acting fiscally responsible; our borders are wide open; and then you look at the rise of Communist China, the CCP, and how little we’re doing to address how real that threat is.”
Cloud serves on the oversight and reform committee, as well as the agriculture committee, and much of what he had to talk about concerned a lack of accountability to federal agencies, particularly in the realm of spending – and that mismanagement has been made all the more clear with an environmental disaster in Ohio.
Off the Rails
On February 3 a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio ultimately snowballed into an immense chemical fire that has caused untold devastation to water and soil in the area. As of press time, President Joe Biden has not visited the region, and the extent of the damage is not known. Cloud, whose visit to Beeville particularly concerned rural infrastructure, observed that the relative lack of response to this incident smacks of hypocrisy.
“If you look at the situation in Ohio and if the environment was really as important as all the Green New Deal people were saying, they would be there in full force, HAZMAT, everything, doing everything they could to mitigate what’s going on and what you see is shockingly this hands-off approach,” Cloud said. “That’s farmland that’s nearby, that’s rivers that can be poisoned, it could potentially be a decades-long devastating impact if we don’t take care of this very quickly. It just shows you the hypocrisy of the talking points coming out of the, especially the leftist-Marxist movement within Washington. Then you look at FEMA and they say they can’t work on this situation, but they seem to go the extra mile to help traffic people at the border … when it comes to the spending, this is where a lot of people are starting
spending, this is where a lot of people are starting to understand (that) we need to prioritize ‘what is the core mission of the federal government?’”
This inaction – or perhaps misplaced priorities – are not a quirk, Cloud said, but a feature. He cited a clear example: the recent omnibus spending budget that fortified the border in multiple Middle Eastern countries, yet had provisions in it that explicitly said none of the funds could go to the southern border of the US.
“It is purposeful,” Cloud said. “You can’t look at what’s going on, from Afghanistan to a lot of these other things – these are not policy blunders. They are what is the objective of this administration.”
This mismanagement, willful or not, is only exacerbated by corruption, which has manifested even in agencies whose purpose is to combat corruption.
“(The House) can investigate agencies, we can investigate the executive branch and find out things. We don’t have prosecutorial authority,” Cloud said. “We can look around and people can look at the very troubling situation of all of the corruption that’s happening, you can just go through the alphabet soup of agencies at this point, but specifically the Department of Justice is a real tough one because those are the ones you’re supposed to turn to when things are falling apart and even they seem to be corrupt at this point.”
The best the House can do is pull aside curtains and let the light in, Cloud said.
“We can bring things to light and we can change laws to fix things in the future and then a lot of times sunlight…is the best disinfectant.”
Rise and Fall
Rep. Cloud made a name for himself relatively recently, being one among 20 GOP representatives who formed a coalition to halt the approval of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy until certain concessions were granted. It’s a noteworthy moment, as a small faction within the larger GOP was able to get sincere promises from the inbound Speaker, and Cloud is fully cognizant of its significance.
“I think more and more people, both in Congress and in our population, are understanding the significance of the moment of history we are in as a country,” Cloud said. “When you study the rise and fall of nations, we would be arrogant to think that our future is assured no matter what we do. We have to get our spending under control. We have to secure our border, we have to get to strong national security … there’s a strong moral ethic that undergirds all of this that must be restored and worked on.”
Whether getting concessions out of McCarthy is the beginning of that restoration remains for history to decide, but Cloud went into the details of that push-back, describing it as a long-thought out and deliberate decision by the 20, contrary to most media reports.
“What we’ve been given in this gift of the United States of America is something worth preserving and worth standing for. It was an honor to work with these individuals who were there and it was a neat exercise. The media made it look like we woke up that morning on the wrong side of bed … but we had been working for months … on the reforms we wanted to see in Washington. We literally published a 50-page book that said ‘here’s what’s broken in Washington.’”
While the pushback was not welcome by many within the party – Cloud described a 30-year political vet scoffing at the notion that Congress needed reforms – he said that once it was all said and done, the changes that the faction promoted have been greatly welcome.
“The reforms were very popular on both sides of the vote. It really has been different to see the difference in how the House is operating compared to even two months ago,” Cloud said. “ It has been pretty dramatic and substantial. The week after that vote we had amendments introduced on the floor for the first time since I’ve been in Congress.”
WIth these reforms in place, Congress is empowered to do what it can to try and arrest the excessive spending situation…at least in theory.
“We come here to represent the people, we’re supposed to have some semblance of influence on the legislation that’s being passed and the structure, the apparatus that had been created over time had just dissolved,” Cloud said. “Now we have some big challenges ahead of us, but we’re in a new framework where we’re able to have more latitude and more input and I’m basically on a committee where all the money comes through. We’ll be able to look at the ways the Federal Government is using money for literally nefarious purposes and trying to claw that back as we can find it.”
Managed Decline of America
The rot in Washington is not dictated by party lines.
“From the very beginning, I knew what we were doing was right. Really I had come to the point where, we had these meetings where we come together in conference … and talk about where we’re headed (as a party),” Cloud said. “I had talked about things like ‘when the left is in charge, we race towards this fiscal cliff. When we’re in charge, we go towards that cliff and call it progress.’ That’s not good enough for me. I didn’t come here, I’m missing too many of my kids’ games to come here and just fill a seat and be part of a managed decline of America … I came here to be a part of putting this country on the right footing.”
The reforms that Cloud and his allies succeeded in getting through may mark, though, a renewed energy in the GOP.
“We are better positioned now to move forward and frankly the relationships are strengthened within the conference,” he said. “The hallway conversations that are happening now … recognizing that we need all that input on the front end of legislation.”
From having more time to read bills to being able to have more input on them, the reforms come at a time when the ideological divide between the parties has never been greater. The division between Democrat and Republican is as great as it has ever been, and that divide is reflected within the populace and the Congress. What answer is there when the differences seem so fundamental?
“God help us is the answer,” Cloud said. “Seriously, a generation ago the difference between the right and the left was: we want the same thing for our families … for our communities, and the political discussion was ‘what is the role of government in getting to this shared space?’ Where we’re at now, we have ‘is America good, is America evil?’ ‘Is there truth or is it what you want it to be?’ These are very basic worldview issues … there is no reconciling them.”
There are issues and solutions that seem to span the aisle, like agriculture. Yet more and more it seems that the very identity of the nation is up for debate by its leadership.
“It’s not like you’re turning a hand away, but on these big picture items,” Cloud said. “On … whether or not we want the United States to remain a strong influence on the world and whether that’s a good thing or not, whether or not we should have policies that help us strengthen our economy and secure our border and have a strong military … whether the rule of law is important in communities right now. These are core, fundamental issues and sometimes, to me: what is truth? We should do our best to find that and stand for that.”
Which brings us to Texas.
Lonestar
Cloud believes that there is a battle for Texas at the moment, that as a state it defines the very course of the union.
“Texas is very key to the future of the United States, because as goes Texas, so goes the nation,” Cloud said. “So there is a battle for Texas right now and you can’t win the presidency without Texas. It’s very key and that’s certainly why you’re seeing the federal policies to undermine the safety and security of Texas.”
The inaction at the border may very well be intended to weaken Texas. It’s an issue Cloud describes as a ‘no-brainer’ and yet it is clear, to him at least, that the federal government is willful in its reneging of its responsibility to secure the southern border, which impacts Texas perhaps most of all.
“Texas is doing more than most states already,” Cloud said. “It’s troubling to see that … it’s a federal responsibility to secure the border and we are doing everything we can to push that forward … right now we have an administration that’s just flaunting the law and willfully … not securing the border.”
Texas largely stands alone, struggling to contend with a border crisis while being hurt especially by the fiscal decisions at the federal level. Controlling this spending seems to be as good a place as any for Cloud to start in order to bring relief to his beleaguered state.
“As we try to get our fiscal house in order … one of the areas I like to start with is ‘let’s stop spending money to do bad things.’ That should be a good, easy starting point for all of us,” Cloud said. “Right now we are spending U.S. taxpayer dollars on drag shows in Ecuador. They have State Department free speech grants that are going to transgender protestors. Some of the crazy stuff that’s going on … even if that is your thing, the fact that taxpayer dollars are going to these things overseas is just bizarre. So let’s get our government back to doing what it’s doing. There’s so much waste, fraud, abuse and indeed corruption going on into this billion-dollar industry we’ve created in the United States of transporting migrants. A lot of the contracts are going no-bid contracts to political donors as favors. We can clamp down on … how we’re spending money. We’re going to have to get serious as Congress about stopping sending the executive branch money to do things. That’s something I’m working on.”
Cloud said he’s proud to be representing Texas, and he embraces the history of determination and strength of will that defines the Lonestar State.
“I am proud to be raising my family in Texas, I am proud to be representing Texas. We have that … independent spirit that Texas was born out of. A lot of our story is similar to the American Revolution. There’s a lot of that ethic that’s still built-in to the rugged individualism,” Cloud said. “I was elected coming out of Harvey and you see your neighbors not waiting around … they’re going to go and start helping their neighbors help put their communities together again.”
Which is what brought Cloud to Beeville – to discuss and listen and hear the needs of the local leadership and to do his job to his constituents, as their representative.
“We’re here to be the bridge of the gap between the person and the federal government. Sometimes that’s a tax issue or a social security issue or someone trying to get their awards (that were) overlooked in the past.”