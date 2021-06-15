There was no way Public Works Director Albert Bridge was going to let taxpayers foot the bill for over a million dollars in landfill fees.
Due to a new program from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, Bridge and his crew were faced with brand new challenges on top of cleanup projects growing larger by the month.
“The TCEQ really stopped us in our tracks when it came to scraping the streets and cleaning up the city,” he said. “We had to submit samples for testing multiple times and wait for results before we were clear to do anything. The grass and dirt kept building up in all the neighborhoods and ditches and now we’re way behind.”
According to the TCEQ web site, the industrial and hazardous waste corrective action program administers the cleanup of sites contaminated from industrial and municipal hazardous and industrial nonhazardous wastes.
The plan assesses and remediates the levels to protect human health as well as the environment and other facility issues.
“On top of delaying our street scraping and sealing projects, they also told us we can’t dispose of that waste in our own brush management facility,” said Bridge. “It took almost nine months and those three samples to prove that this waste is not hazardous, but we still can’t dispose of it here. We had to find a proper and approved facility.”
After making a few phone calls, Bridge realized the new standards were going to cost the city radically.
“The cheapest landfill was going to charge us $50 a ton,” he said. “That tipping fee was going to add up pretty quick for all the work we had waiting for us.”
With 39 years of experience under his belt, Bridge confidently made a list of 30 sites that needed to be cleaned up, complete with a modest number of loads.
“These are the minimum number of loads needed to clean out these streets and drainage ditches,” he said. “Some of them are really out of control and 3 feet high so we might end up with even more loads.”
Scraping the streets requires a crew of four workers, each with a different set of equipment and responsibilities.
“It’s going to take time to catch up,” said Bridge. “We have other projects and things that we need to get done so it’s not like we can just work on this full time.”
The list included 1,300 blocks of streets totaling about 216 truckloads of waste; an area from the Salt Creek 181 bypass to Kenedy that would produce about 830 truckloads; and about 55 truckloads from the Kohler Park drainage ditch alone.
“I care about my city too much to put this expense on them so I talked to the people at the Cefe landfill and asked them if they could use the waste as top dressing if we cleaned it up. They said the waste with the grass was perfect for that and we came to a verbal agreement that they would accept the cleaned up waste free of charge.”
Bridge said although this is saving the city more than a million dollars from tipping fees, it is adding to the fixed expenses for diesel and salaries for a crew to drive to Corpus Christi to dispose of the waste.
“Instead of utilizing my employees for something in town I have to send them out for this,” he said. “It’s going to take us about three months. No one hates to see the streets like this more than me.”
Bridge said the waste is cleaned up two different times to ensure that nothing unacceptable gets through, then stored on a 6-inch concrete foundation surrounded by a galvanized fence.
The four-man crew was able to clear 56 blocks on the first two days of June, but generally averages less because of other priorities around town.
A new excavator is also set to be delivered this week to help with other projects.
