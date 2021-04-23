Wastewater plant improvements flowing

As Beeville prepares to start the first phase of improvements to the Moore Street Wastewater Treatment Plant, planning for Phase 2 is underway.
During the April 13 Beeville City Council meeting, financial advisor Victor Quiroga of Specialized Public Finance presented various repayment options for the $7.5 million in certificates of obligation the city plans to issue. Based on his recommendation, the council is leaning toward a deferred repayment structure that would include payments that gradually rise over time while preventing a tax-rate increase.
The debt service portion of the city’s ad valorem tax rate currently is 22.26 cents per $100 of taxable property value.
“You could keep it at that, or slightly below before it drops to 18 cents in year two,” Quiroga said. “Over time, it would cost $900,000 more.”
Councilman Ford Patton, who voiced support of the deferred repayment option, said, “It will cost us a little more, but I’ve had concern over the city’s tax rate. Leaving it could give us more room for other projects in the future.”
The city had planned to break ground on the first phase of the wastewater treatment plant April 21.
Also during the meeting, the council voted to apply for a $350,000 community development block grant that would fund improvements through Beeville Main Street. City Manager John Benson said if the funds are awarded, the money would be used for downtown sidewalk improvements in areas of Heffernan and Bowie streets between Washington and Madison streets.
“They will remove the old, existing sidewalk that is currently broken,” said Main Street Director Michelle Clark Trevino. “That sidewalk on Bowie Street is extremely unlevel at this time.”
With the increasing amount of foot traffic in the area due to new businesses continuing to open nearby, Trevino said it is becoming increasingly necessary to make the repairs.
Benson said other improvements for that area include the addition of antique-style lampposts like the ones on Washington Street, concrete curbs and more.
Councilman Brian Watson said that the Beeville Economic Improvement Corporation would be covering the city’s $50,000 match for the grant.
Also related to beautifying the city, the council approved setting May 22 as the date of the citywide spring cleanup, with an alternate date of May 29.