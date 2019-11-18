Water bills due in full despite city’s billing delay

BEEVILLE – City Manager Joe B. Montez told City Council members Tuesday that city residents are showing up at the temporary utility bill site to catch up with their water bills.
Montez announced recently that the printer the city was using to prepare utility bills quit working a couple of months ago and no one has received a bill since then.
Many city residents have not received a water bill since August.
Currently the city has no plans to allow customers to catch up with unpaid bills over time. Montez said customers will be expected to pay the entire amount owed.
The main topic of discussion during Tuesday’s council meeting came up when Montez said the city was considering changing its billing method.
The city manager said the city had contacted technical companies and had been told that it probably would be better to switch from postcard utility bills to four-page bills mailed in an envelope.
Montez said that would add to the city’s cost because it was paying 35 cents to mail a postcard but the cost of mailing an envelope with four pages of information would rise to 50 cents.
Councilman Brian Watson objected.
“We have to keep sending postcards,” Watson said.
He explained that stuffing and stamping thousands of envelopes a month would be too labor intensive and would require hours of extra work.
Watson said he had experienced the task of stuffing several hundred envelopes by hand and it took hours.
City Secretary Gabriela Hernandez said Wednesday morning that most cities which use envelopes for utility billing outsource the work because it is so labor intensive.
Montez explained that the printer the city had been using to prepare utility bills was a 22-year-old line printer.
No one uses line printers any more, Montez said. The industry is going exclusively to laser printers.
Several technical companies had been approached and all have been recommending the new technology.
Mayor Pro Tem Benny Puente Jr. was concerned. “We can’t afford to even sneeze wrong,” he said. “When it comes to water, people are going to be angry.”
Other council members agreed, saying most of the complaints they hear from residents concern the city’s water.
The city bills its customers for water, wastewater and garbage collection expenses each month.
In fact, beginning Dec. 1, Republic Services will increase its charges to the city for collecting garbage and recyclable items by four percent.
Kristian Santos of Republic Services was at Tuesday’s meeting to explain the increase.
Montez told the council that an annual four percent increase had been included in the new contract with Republic and it was automatic.
Santos explained the reasons for the increase, saying that recycling had become more difficult and the costs of providing trucks and drivers for the collection routes in Beeville had increased.
Council members said they also had received complaints about the trash collection service.
The city has had to move its utility billing operation to the David Silva Municipal Court Building at 405 N. St. Mary’s St., just across the parking lot from the back of the C.M. “Smitty” Smith Central Fire Station.
The city has had to relocate some of its offices while contractors remove mold and asbestos from the existing City Hall and Beeville Police Department building.
Montez has asked residents either to call the utility billing office at 354-5337 or stop by the Silva building and find out how much they owe.
Payments can be made at the Silva building in person or be paid over the telephone.
