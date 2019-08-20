Water boil costly for businesses

BEEVILLE – More than 60 Beeville residents and business owners came to the John C. Fulghum Event Center Thursday, Aug. 8, evening for a town hall meeting before the City Council.
Many of those who attended the 6 p.m. meeting signed up to comment or ask questions, mostly pertaining to the two recent boil water notices issued by the city.
Once City Attorney Frank Warner explained the town hall meeting concept to those attending, City Manager Joe B. Montez read a timeline of the first boil water notice.
The city was notified at 9:30 on the morning of Thursday, July 11, by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality that chlorine levels in water tested at two addresses in the city’s northwest quadrant showed low chloramine residuals.
The TCEQ employee said she was in town that morning after being called in following complaints of low amounts of the disinfectant in water samples at those two locations.
Montez said the city then received an email from another TCEQ official saying that the city had 24 hours to get the disinfectant residual up to the required 0.5 milligrams per liter (mg/l).
The two tests taken on North Fenner and West Jones streets had shown the residuals to be 0.12 mg/l and 11 mg/l.
Knowing that stationary water in distribution lines during periods of high heat could lose their chloramine residuals through evaporation, Montez said he ordered city employees to begin opening fire hydrants and water storage tanks in several locations around the city to get the water moving again.
Just after noon Friday the city was notified again by TCEQ representatives that chloramine residuals were still low, and Montez ordered boil water notices sent to residents.
The notices recommended that all city water be boiled vigorously for at least two minutes before being cooled and used for most washing, drinking or brushing of teeth.
That Friday night hydrants were reopened and allowed to run throughout the night.
By Saturday morning, tests conducted that Fenner and Jones streets were improving, and a test at Madison Street showed the purging of water lines was helping the situation.
By Sunday, Montez said tests revealed that the chloramine levels in the water had reached the 0.5 mg/l required by the TCEQ for safe consumption. The water boil notice was lifted.
The second water boil notice was enacted at the end of July when tests showed that the same problem had led to elevated levels of E. coli bacteria in the water.
The same steps were taken, and the water was safe to drink days later.
Comments and questions from those attending the meeting centered around several concerns. One man asked about the mixture of chlorine and ammonia (chloramine) used to disinfect the water. He asked if those chemicals were considered carcinogens.
He was told they were, but their presence in the water is kept to a minimum, and it is better to put those disinfectants in the water than to risk illnesses caused by bacteria that naturally live in municipal water supplies.
Business owners expressed concerns over the costs they had incurred from the water boil notices, saying they had to replace filters in soft drink machines and ice-making equipment.
One owner said replacing those filters cost $900. Another business owner said replacing the filters cost $1,000.
There were concerns mentioned over exposure to unhealthy water when taking a shower with a wound in the skin.
“It’s a very scary situation,” one woman said. “I’m tired of losing money.”
One of the speakers said persons from out of town have become afraid to visit Beeville now because of the water situation.
Another speaker wanted to know if residents should be draining their water heaters after a boil water notice has been issued.
The manager of one of the local hotels said the guests are now concerned every day about the water.
She said the problem had cost her business a contract for 20 rooms for several days, and her hotel is paying the city $2,000 every month for water.
The manager said her business has to discount the price of their rooms just to keep them occupied.
“We tell them (guests) don’t drink the water or brush their teeth, but they should take a shower in it, and after they take a shower they should wash their hands.
After addressing the water problems, the council listened to comments and answered questions concerning street maintenance.
Montez explained that the city budgets $1.2 million for the street department. That money is used to maintain the condition of the streets and the signs that are required.
“A small city doesn’t have the funds,” Montez told those at the meeting. “We try to do the best we can on a limited budget.”
The city manager then said Beeville has some of the best streets in this area.
Montez said the city does not have the equipment needed to do the best repaving job on its streets.
“Our equipment is old,” he said. The city needs new front end loaders and distribution equipment for applying oil and rock to the streets.
Montez said contractors working on state-maintained highways in the city now probably have $100 million in equipment for those projects.
One audience member asked about manhole covers that are either higher or lower than the pavement around them. He wanted to know if those would be corrected.
Director of Public Works Albert Bridge said the city has purchased special “rings” that can inserted into the openings around the covers that will allow city personnel to level those.
Bridge said many of the manhole covers in the city are owned by utility companies, and the city will be installing rings on those covers for them, too.
“We’re citizens as well,” Mayor Francisco “Frank” Dominguez told those at the meeting. He said he was born and raised in Beeville and is raising his family here.
The mayor said he is aware of the problems that the water boil notices cause because he runs a nursing home and his business is required to spend money on the same types of filters and equipment that restaurants are required to spend.
“I have an open door policy,” Montez told those at the meeting.
He added that the city will solve the problems that have led to the water boil notices, and he intends to have the council declare an emergency that should help the city obtain grant funds to pay for the work.
