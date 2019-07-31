BEEVILLE — The city of Beeville announced just before 4 p.m. Wednesday that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has issued another boil water notice for residents.
The notice from the desk of City Manager Joe B. Montez explained that a recent test of the water showed that it the sample “exceeded the maximum contaminant level (MCL) for E. coli bacteria.”
The Beeville Public Water System was ordered to notify all customers to boil their water before consuming it.
That means before washing hands or faces, brushing teeth or drinking it.
Children, senior citizens and anyone with a weakened immune system are particularly at risk to infection by the harmful bacteria.
Customers are asked to boil water intended for consumption at a vigorous rolling boil for at least two minutes before allowing the water to cool.
Residents may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking or human consumption purposes if possible.
The notice informed citizens that a notice will be issued to the public once the need to boil water is no longer required.
That notice will be released through Blackboard Connect over the telephone or by email.
Montez asked that all city residents contact anyone they know who might not have been told of the emergency to let them know that the water is not considered safe to drink at this time.
Anyone who has questions is asked to call Montez at (361) 358-4641, extension 202.