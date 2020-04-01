Water tank explodes

BEEVILLE – Officials with the city of Beeville are attempting to determine why a 250,000-gallon water storage tank at the 351 West Pumping Station suddenly exploded.
According to Beeville City Manager John Benson, at approximately 6:15 a.m. March 22, personnel from Inframark – which operates the system at the George P. Morrill, I Water Treatment Plant in Swinney Switch – noticed that the water level at the 351 West tanks was dropping. They contacted the water department’s on-call employee, who began searching for a water main leak.
“When he got to the location of the tank around 6:45 a.m., he said it had blown up and blown apart,” Benson said. “So while he was doing that, at the water treatment plant at Swinney Switch, somewhere between 6:15 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. ... they saw the water pressure had been dropping. It went to zero very quickly; it drained out.
“They didn’t know what happened other than it could be a faulty read. Obviously, there was something catastrophic in this case.”
Benson said he would not speculate as to the cause of the explosion, which could have had any number of causes. The city did, however file a police report just in case the tank had been tampered with.
He also said the city will be pouring over the report from when the tank was last inspected, as Benson said all tanks are examined annually.
“Whatever it was though, there was a lot of pressure when it blew because ... the tank itself was completely off the base and crumpled up, and the valve that controls the water going into the tank was thrown an estimated 20-30 feet over a fence. That valve weighs a lot, so there was a lot of force,” he said. “There was a fiberglass building near there, approximately 15 feet from the valve. It got blown another 15 feet over the fence. It had been broken apart, and it was laying upside down outside the fence.”
In addition, rushing water caused damage to the asphalt driveway located between the pumping station and the neighboring Tractor Supply store. Pieces of the flying metal damaged an adjacent 250,000 gallon storage tank, causing it to leak.
City officials initially urged residents in the northern part of Beeville – including areas north of Newhall Street, west to North Adams Street, from the east city limit line west to the Beeville Country Club – to conserve water, as the system’s pressure by 10 a.m. had dropped to 20 pounds per square inch. A boil order then was issued, which was lifted March 23 at 3 p.m.
City officials continue to monitor the remaining tank.
“If that one goes out, the northern pressure plain of the city will be affected,” Benson said.
At an emergency meeting March 24, the Beeville City Council voted in favor of waiving purchasing policy procedures and authorizing Benson to execute a purchase order with Mercer Construction for repairs to the leaking tank. He said David Gregory, a supervisor from Mercer, inspected the tank and said the leak was not an “imminent issue.”
“If that leak doesn’t get any worse, it’s just taking out that panel and putting in a new panel,” Benson said.
Mercer, who had built both tanks, estimates it will take 16 weeks to get a new tank to replace the one that exploded, Benson said.
He also said the city will be in contact with San Patricio County, which has some used tanks, to ask if they would be willing to sell them.
As for the cost of a new tank, it is not yet known, but Benson said the city has filed a claim with its insurance carrier, the Texas Municipal League.
“We just fixed the tank that blew up,” said Mayor Pro Tem Benny Puente. “Last year, we changed out a panel.”