Waterhouse hits ground running

SKIDMORE – Since taking the helm in the Skidmore-Tynan Independent School District, Superintendent Richard Waterhouse has had to aid in the adoption of a budget and tax rate, facilitate the reopening of schools following their lengthy closure due to the COVID-19 emergency and help the district regroup after a ransomware attack shut down its computer network.
And that was just in the first month.
Waterhouse, who was selected as the lone finalist in S-TISD’s superintendent search July 29, was officially hired Aug. 19. He came to the district following a seven-year stint as the principal of George West High School. Prior to that, Waterhouse taught history, government and economics at Robstown High School, before becoming principal of the Premont Central Elementary School and then Robstown High School.
But while Waterhouse for 18 years has helped to mold young minds and prepare them for life after high school, he did not see himself growing up to become an educator...
