Waterhouse selected as lone finalist in Skidmore

SKIDMORE – The search for a superintendent of the Skidmore-Tynan Independent School District has ended as the board of trustees has chosen a lone finalist for the position.
Richard “Rick” Waterhouse, who since 2013 has served as the principal of George West High School, was selected by the board July 29. Sherry Myers, who for two months has served as Skidmore-Tynan’s interim superintendent, pledged to help Waterhouse and the district in whatever way they needed during the leadership transition.
“I hope he transitions well and that he’ll take the lead,” Myers said.
Per state law, trustees must wait at least 21 days before formally hiring Waterhouse. That date is Aug. 19.
For Waterhouse, this will be his first superintendent job. Following his retirement as a U.S. Army colonel in 2002 from a nearly three-decades-long career as an infantryman, Waterhouse taught world history, government and economics from 2005-08 at Robstown High School.
