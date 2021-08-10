Brian Watson is a very cerebral city councilman who has given much thought to the future of Beeville.
Between long term plans, continuity, budgets and public safety, Watson said it’s going to take more than small projects and quick fixes to get the city where it needs to be.
“We don’t have the revenue to do the things we want to do,” he said. “I do not want to raise property taxes. I will try to find any way to avoid that.”
Watson said although he has noticed improvements and positive changes in the right direction, it ultimately has not changed the public’s perception.
“After I was elected, it was very clear our wastewater plant was part of the deferred maintenance category,” he said. “It doesn’t help to blame anyone. That’s why we brought in a team to evaluate the issues and make a plan we can afford to fix those issues. But it’s a process and it takes time.”
Watson is also excited for the housing development set to go up in the “Thomas Jefferson neighborhood.”
“That development is going to be enormous,” he said. “That’s 40 new homes; 40 new families. The council now is trying hard to live up to those expectation and keep our side of the bargain. Fixing our water and streets – these are the basics. But we can’t talk about growth without fixing these issues first.”
Watson has asserted his role as the councilman who wants to create a plan and think long-term.
“How can I help you get this done? How can I make things more efficient for you? What can I do to help you walk through this process and create the things that the people here want and need? I think the council right now works really well together because we bring in these different perspectives that help us solve problems.”
Another advantage Watson brings to the council is his commitment to public safety.
“That’s what I do every day, all day,” said Watson, the assistant district attorney for the 156th Judicial District. “We have a lot going for us. As far as I’m concerned we have the best fire department that really understands its community. We have Angel Care EMS and an air ambulance – those are sweet advantages, and they do a wonderful job.”
Bringing in new primary care physicians and psychiatrists is also something he hopes the future will hold as well.
Watson said the relationship between the police department and the community is crucial and hopes relationships will be built and strengthened to make the public feel safer.
“We have a lot of good officers at BPD and they do a lot of great work,” he said. “They don’t always get the recognition they should and I’m going to make it a priority to start recognizing them more.
“I hope new leadership understands that this is a small town and how important it is for the community to be engaged and all departments to work together.”
Watson added that he is exploring another idea that could help the community, but still had some details to work out before he takes it to his fellow councilmen.
“I’ve noticed with people like Commissioner (Kristofer) Linney and Councilman (Benny Puente Jr.) as well as numerous other volunteers that we have, a lot of people are willing to go out there and help,” said Watson. “But sometimes we are cleaning the same areas or people just don’t know where to start or who to reach out to. I would like to have a centralized volunteer model, maybe call it ‘The Bee Team,’ and have one funded position to lead that team.”
Watson said that person would be responsible for coordinating volunteer and community service efforts, from identifying areas that need immediate attention, hanging Christmas lights, working with the food bank and Goodwill and everything in between that the community may need.
“I think having one person to keep track of all these projects would be beneficial to everyone,” he said. “It will create a more sustainable plan and eliminate the frustration for people and organizations who want to help.
“I want to make things better because this could be one of the best cities to live in ultimately. I want the place where my family and your family raise our children to be a good place and I think we have the support to get things done.”
