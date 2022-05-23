Along with two new city councilors for Wards 3 and 4, the Beeville City Council is now under new leadership. Mayor Brian Watson and Mayor Pro-Tem Michael Willow were appointed to these positions by the City Council during the May 10 regular meeting via a unanimous vote.
While the citizens of Beeville elected the members of the City Council, the mayor and mayor pro-tem are elected from amongst the City Council members by the councilors.
While Watson and Willow will continue their duties as councilors for Ward 5 and Ward 1, respectively, they will now also take over these new leadership roles.
Former Ward 4 Councillor and Mayor Francisco Dominguez was present at the beginning of the meeting to pass off his seat to the new Ward 4 Councilor Darryl Martin. Dominguez did not seek reelection to the ward.
“I just wanted to say thank you to the citizens and constituents for the confidence instilled in me to represent Ward 4 and the mayor, the confidence the council had as well,” said Dominguez. “... It was an honor to serve everyone in this community.”
Dominguez also thanked the city staff and all the different organizations he was able to collaborate with during his time on the City Council.
Alexis Bledsoe took the Ward 3 seat after running unopposed. Former Ward 3 Councilor Eric Holland originally filed for reelection. However, he withdrew from the race after Bledsoe officially challenged him for the seat.
Benny Puente returned to the council as the Ward 2 councilor.
Bledsoe, Martin and Puente were sworn in by Bee County Judge Trace Morrill.
Once all three councilors received their certificate of election and took the oath of office, they took their seats with the other councilors.
In other news, the City Council took the following actions:
• Proclaimed May as Mental Wellness Month.
• Proclaimed May 19, 2022, as Stop the Bleed Day. Stop the Bleed is a nationwide campaign to empower individual citizens to save lives by taking simple steps to stop bleeding until first responders arrive.
• Accepted the post funding report for the previous Bee County Junior Livestock & Homemakers Show kick off event held on Jan. 14-15.
• Tabled the discussion and acceptance for the post funding report for the previous Texas Mile event held on March 25-27.
• Reappointed Bledsoe to the Bee Development Authority.
• Tabled the appointment of members to the Beeville Economic Improvement Corporation Board.
• Discussed the broadcast of future City Council meetings. The City Council decided to look into broadcasting the meetings. Options will be presented to the City Council during future meetings.
• Established a fee range for beverages at the John C. Beasley Golf Course.
• Awarded a bid for Asbestos Abatement at city hall to Bear Environmental for $6,984, authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement for these services.
• Approved a request by Michael Bock to hold a skateboard contest on May 28 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
• Held a presentation of the Beeville Spring Clean Up that was held on April 9, 2022.
• Held a closed executive session regarding the city manager. No action was taken upon reconvening.
• Held a closed executive session for pending or contemplating litigation. No action was taken upon reconvening.
•mtamez@mysoutex.com•