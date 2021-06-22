When Amanda Gonzales dropped off her 10-year-old son John at the Bee County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday afternoon last week, she had no idea he would be part of a high-speed chase and holding a gun and arresting someone a few hours later.
The gun was a neon orange prop, and the chase was a simulated exercise surrounded by multiple deputies, but that didn’t take away from the thrill as he participated in the SO’s Junior Deputy Academy.
“His uncle is a police officer in El Paso, and he’s always been interested in law enforcement,” said Gonzales. “This is his first year doing it, but so far he really likes it. He really enjoyed the CPR class yesterday, and I know he’s learning a lot. I think his program is really good for the kids, and I’m glad BCSO offers things like this for the kids.”
This year’s Junior Deputy Academy is only the fourth that Bee County kids have been able to enjoy, but lead instructor Sgt. Rick Villarreal said it is something the late Sheriff Carlos Carrizales Jr. planned for and the current sheriff, Alden Southmayd, put into motion.
“The academy is based on things that the kids are seeing on the news and need to learn about,” said Villarreal. “We want to keep things interesting, but it’s important to have that interaction with them, so they know we are people just like them. They learn a lot about our duties and see things from our perspective.”
Villarreal said the relationships they build with the junior deputies are the most important part of the whole program, which is made possible through donations and is free for all the children.
“They are always sad when it’s over, and we even have repeat cadets who say they had so much fun that they want to do it again,” he said. “I love all of it, but I especially like being able to talk to them about bullying and letting them know that they can trust us and come to us if they have a problem.”
A group of about 20 kids, ages 10-14, were placed in either a morning or afternoon academy for five days’ worth of trainings, presentations and one-of-a-kind activities.
A total of four academies ran back-to-back from June 7-17. An advanced class where only previous junior deputies were allowed to apply will begin on June 21.
The junior deputies received a tour of the courthouse and county offices, including the emergency management trailer, a presentation from a juvenile detention officer, trainings regarding narcotics, handcuff techniques and firearm safety and also watched relevant patrol videos.
They saw a live drone demonstration and met BCSO K-9 handler Officer Robert Meakins and his Belgium Malinois K-9 Polet, who demonstrated a search for narcotics.
The young deputies also received a CPR/AED and Heimlich training from Mickie Treviño at Angel Care EMS.
Treviño also surprised the academy with impairment goggles she purchased to simulate how someone functions with a blood alcohol content over .08, known as the “legal limit.”
While many cadets enjoyed earning their certifications in CPR, everyone’s favorite part of the academy seemed to be the action-packed pursuits and traffic stops.
The junior deputies rode in BCSO and BISD PD patrol vehicles with officers, complete with blaring lights and sirens, while a volunteer eluded them around the Bee County Expo Center.
“The traffic stops were definitely my favorite part,” said Eva Quintero, 14, with a big smile. “This is my first time. I wanted to try something and learn about everything they do. I would tell other kids that they should definitely try to join the academy because it’s a lot of fun.”
Quintero said she was interested in maybe someday becoming a detective.
Rebecca Tawater, 16, said even though her plans are to become a psychologist someday, she really enjoyed the academy.
“I love all of this,” she said. “I’m just a volunteer now and help out, but I’m still learning new things with them. I’m looking forward to the explorer program soon and learning even more and helping out.”
To see official photos of the 2021 junior deputies in their uniform or get information on future academies visit the BCSO Facebook page.
The final graduation ceremony will be held on July 26 at the Coastal Bend College Auditorium at 10 a.m.
