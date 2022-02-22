January was a productive month for the A.C. Jones High School welding program.
The program produced five placers at the 18th annual Mike Mylnar Memorial High School Welding Contest held at the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show on Jan. 7.
Aaralyn Del Bosque was the top placer for A.C. Jones, winning the plate welding championship.
Aerik Trevino finished as the runner-up to Del Bosque, while Corbyn Garza finished third and Devyn Rios took fourth place.
All four received an American Welding Society D1.1 weld certification at the event.
Eduardo Mendez finished fourth place out of 30 welders for A.C. Jones in the pipe welding competition.
Mendez received his pipe welding certification by meeting the American Society of Mechanical Engineers B31.3 standard.
On Jan. 22, Gus Rucker was the top placer for A.C. Jones at the third annual Beeville CTE High School Welding Contest, which featured 13 pipe welders and 34 plate welders from 11 area high schools.
Rucker won the top award in the plate welding category, receiving his AWS D1.1 weld certification.
“Certified welding inspectors and an industrial X-ray company were on hand for both contests,” said A.C. Jones High welding instructor Richard Beasley. “These inspectors critiqued the welds these students produced to the exact same standard to satisfy welding codes found in refineries, pipeline construction and high-pressure pipe fabrication typically found on well locations, that produce crude oil and natural gas.”
Beasley lauded his students for their accomplishments.
“As welding instructors here at A.C. Jones High, Elyssa Lauer, Thomas Camacho and I are extremely proud of all of the welding students that participated in these two welding contests. These students showed class and distinction by producing award-winning welds and then helping with some of the clean-up chores after each event was completed,” he said.
