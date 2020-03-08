Welding solid futures

BEEVILLE – Mike Mylnar would be proud seeing how the welding class he helped build at Jones High has come from a small, one-room area packed with equipment and scrap metal, to a spacious area that rivals any facility in a school four times this size.
“Besides his family and wife, this would be the highlight of his life,” said Richard Beasley, who took over after Mylnar’s death in 2013. “To see this program at this level, and two of his former students teaching here, he would be delighted.
“It would be everything he worked for.”
The school Wednesday, Feb. 26, received their $248,079 check from the Texas Workforce Commission as a Jobs and Education Texas Grant which helped equip this new welding shop at Jones High.
“The JET grant program is remarkable. It is changing the lives of our kids right here in Beeville, America,” said Superintendent Dr. Marc Puig.
Renovations to the welding program total about $1 million, a sizable amount less than if all new buildings were being built.
Beeville’s Career and Technical Education Director Jay Viertel, said that the grant money paid for the equipment inside the newly renovated and expanded welding classrooms.
“We went into this process with a design, with a direct idea for what we’re trying do, and that was 100% backed by our central office administration and our school board,” Vertel said.
Much of what is included in this classroom was designed and built specifically for the space at Jones.
“You will see some things in there that I promise you, you will not see in any other welding facility in the nation,” Vertel said referring to the booths made for each student to use. “They were designed and fabricated directly for this project.
“They’re built for this project only and for our kids to learn how to build at industry standard.”
The amount of work that went into creating the ventilation system, rack system for the welding machines and electrical supplies would take pages to detail.
That morning, Julian Alvarez III, commissioner representing labor for the TWC, told a group of young welders gathered before him inside the Jones High auditorium, “You know, the unemployment rate in Texas right now is 3.5.
“That means the unemployment rate is really good in Texas. We are putting people to work, and we’re doing it in the trades in those areas of CTE.
“Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t be successful receiving an associate degree or certificate in the trades that you’re receiving.”
Beasley praised the students standing before him in the new welding lab.
“This is not just a guy’s place,” he said. “Women can excel in this without any problems.”
One of those is Aubrey Lopez, who went to state last year and is looking to continue her education at DelMar College.
She will be competing in the district Skills USA competition again this year hoping to return to the state level.
“Both shops were pretty good,” she said remembering the older lab. “This one has more room.
“And I am not coughing while I am welding.”
The three instructors agreed they teach with a mantra in mind taught to them by the late patriarch of this program.
“I asked Mike what kind of teacher he wanted to be,” Beasley said.
“I want to the kind of teacher I never had,” Mylnar would tell him.
Jason Collins is the editor at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 361-343-5221, or at editor@mySouTex.com.