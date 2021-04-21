Members of the Ladies’ Auxiliary of the Beeville Volunteer Fire Department were chauffeured by firefighters to the home of Auxiliary member Lucille Weniger the afternoon of Friday, April 2, for the purpose of presenting Lucille with her well-deserved 65-year service pin.
Lucille has served as a significant support to firefighters for more than 70 years, having served five years in the Seguin Auxiliary before relocating to Beeville with her husband and lifelong firefighter, Wallace “Wally” Weniger in April 1955, when he began his career as a federal firefighter at Chase Field Naval Base and joined the Beeville Fire Department. On Jan. 7, 1956, she joined the Beeville Ladies’ Auxiliary and has actively served the past 65 years.
Over her tenure with the organization, Lucille has held every officer post, having filled some positions multiple times. For many years, she represented the Beeville Fire Department and Ladies’ Auxiliary as a delegate at the state conventions, serving alongside her husband who, in addition to his career firefighting position, concurrently served as a Beeville volunteer firefighter for 43 years, also leading as assistant chief for 24 years until his death in November 1998 and in whose honor the department’s training field on Viggo Road has been named. Lucille owned and operated the Circle B Sewing Center in downtown Beeville, retiring in 2002. She and Wally raised a family committed to serving communities through fire protection, which family included four children, sons Dennis who resides in Reno, Nevada, and who previously served as a firefighter in Fontana, California; Gerald, a retired Seguin firefighter and now volunteer firefighter in Lake McQueeney; Kevin, a retired U.S. Coast Guard firefighter now serving as volunteer firefighter in Wasilla, Alaska; and daughter Roxanne Blankenship, who like her mother, serves in the Beeville Ladies’ Auxiliary. Lucille has nine grandchildren, of which local Darren Blankenship also serves in the Beeville Fire Department as a captain. She also has 14 great-grandchildren while eagerly awaiting the arrival of the 15th, along with two great-great-grandchildren.
As members of the auxiliary visited after the presentation, Lucille recanted memories of various occasions providing insight to newer, younger members of how the auxiliary has served the department in years past. The auxiliary membership consists of spouses, family members and even friends of the fire department who are interested in fulfilling the objective of promoting the interest and welfare of the department.
The organization was formed in 1930 and continues to be active by meeting each second Monday of the month at the fire station and preparing the meal for the department’s business meetings held on the second Tuesday of each month. The organization holds various fundraisers throughout the year for the purpose of helping provide items needed at the fire station. They are also involved in the community by providing blankets to families who lose belongings in house fires or when firefighters experience difficulties in their own lives and by supplying food to firefighters when battling large fires for extended periods of time. The auxiliary welcomes new members who may join by attending monthly meetings and paying $5 annual dues.