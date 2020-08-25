Western Week canceled

BEEVILLE – There will be no Western Week here in 2020.
The Bee County Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center recently announced that it was canceling this year’s Western Week festivities and parade.
“While it was a difficult decision, the board and Western Week parade chair felt it was the responsible thing to do to ensure the health and safety of our community,” stated Tracy Florence, the chamber’s executive director, in a press release.
“We have no way of knowing what stage of pandemic we’ll be in or what state orders will be issued come October. It’s difficult planning an event and entering into contracts when you don’t know if gatherings will be limited to 10, 25 or 100-plus people.”
Florence said she understood the disappointment that comes with canceling the event, but also added that the chamber is committed to hosting the event yearly and continues to work “on future plans to make it bigger and better.”
One of those plans is to host a bull riding event as part of the celebration.
