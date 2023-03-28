The children of Skidmore-Tynan Elementary School got a glimpose of some possible futures last Friday, as a host of industries and their employees participated in a career day at the elementary school, allowing the kids to learn about some possible future jobs from those who do them.
Candy and cuddley animals were among the draws for the many children who passed through, and the day seemed a rousing success.
Below is a complete list of participants.
LaShonda Penney - Owner/Baker Pink Brick Sweets
Melissa Sanchez - Main Street Director City of Beeville
Troy Lussier - Terminal Controller Pin Oak Terminal
Khelsey Huser - Realtor Bluntzer Real Estate
Ty Huser and Brandon Smith - Fire Fighters Skidmore Tynan Volunteer Fire Department
Lacey Mengers - Interior Decorator/Home Renovation Self Employed
Kristen Conn - RN District Nurse Skidmore-Tynan ISD
Pauline Lopez - Nurse Aide Skidmore-Tynan ISD
Travis Warren - Paramedic City of Corpus Christi
Chris Cline - Pilot Southwest Airlines
Steven & Crystal Cox - Veterinarian Cross Point Veterinary Clinic
Tiffany McWilliams - Assistant DA 156th Judicial DA’s Office
Margaret Rojas - Professor Cosmetology Coastal Bend College
Amanda Majek - Career & Technology Recruitment Specialist Coastal Bend College
Jack Young - Professor Drafting & Design Coastal Bend College
Dusty McDonald - Biologist Texas Parks & Wildlife
Johnny Moreno - Retired Welding Instructor Coastal Bend College
Onalise Hill - Biologist Texas Parks & Wildlife
Anissa Gaitan - Vet Tech Beeville Veterinary Hospital
Mary Perez - HEB
Manuel Flores - WalMart
Lynn Southerland - Director of Dental Hygiene Coastal Bend College
Tori Garza - Student Dental Hygiene Coastal Bend College
Randi Schauer Landen Gullick) - Agrilife Bee County
Roberto Cordova & Marco Moya - Corpus Christi US Border Patrol
Robert Guerrero - Environmental Enforcement Office Bee County
Henrietta Johnson - Community Affairs Bee County
Kristofer Linney - Commissioner Bee County & Physical Therapist