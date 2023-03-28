The children of Skidmore-Tynan Elementary School got a glimpose of some possible futures last Friday, as a host of industries and their employees participated in a career day at the elementary school, allowing the kids to learn about some possible future jobs from those who do them.

Candy and cuddley animals were among the draws for the many children who passed through, and the day seemed a rousing success.

Below is a complete list of participants.

LaShonda Penney - Owner/Baker Pink Brick Sweets

Melissa Sanchez - Main Street Director City of Beeville

Troy Lussier - Terminal Controller Pin Oak Terminal

Khelsey Huser - Realtor Bluntzer Real Estate

Ty Huser and Brandon Smith - Fire Fighters Skidmore Tynan Volunteer Fire Department

Lacey Mengers - Interior Decorator/Home Renovation Self Employed

Kristen Conn - RN District Nurse Skidmore-Tynan ISD

Pauline Lopez - Nurse Aide Skidmore-Tynan ISD

Travis Warren - Paramedic City of Corpus Christi

Chris Cline - Pilot Southwest Airlines

Steven & Crystal Cox - Veterinarian Cross Point Veterinary Clinic

Tiffany McWilliams - Assistant DA 156th Judicial DA’s Office

Margaret Rojas - Professor Cosmetology Coastal Bend College

Amanda Majek - Career & Technology Recruitment Specialist Coastal Bend College

Jack Young - Professor Drafting & Design Coastal Bend College

Dusty McDonald - Biologist Texas Parks & Wildlife

Johnny Moreno - Retired Welding Instructor Coastal Bend College

Onalise Hill - Biologist Texas Parks & Wildlife

Anissa Gaitan - Vet Tech Beeville Veterinary Hospital

Mary Perez - HEB

Manuel Flores - WalMart

Lynn Southerland - Director of Dental Hygiene Coastal Bend College

Tori Garza - Student Dental Hygiene Coastal Bend College

Randi Schauer Landen Gullick) - Agrilife Bee County

Roberto Cordova & Marco Moya - Corpus Christi US Border Patrol

Robert Guerrero - Environmental Enforcement Office Bee County

Henrietta Johnson - Community Affairs Bee County

Kristofer Linney - Commissioner Bee County & Physical Therapist

