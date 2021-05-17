Who’s the Best in Bee?

The voting phase in the Beeville Bee-Picayune’s inaugural Best in Bee contest is in full swing.
Voting in the contest is done online at bestinbee.com. Registered users on the website can vote once per day in any category of their choosing.
In the first week of the voting phase, nearly 20,000 votes were cast by registered users.
The voting phase of the contest started May 1 and runs through May 31 at 11:59 p.m.
“This is a great opportunity for individuals and businesses alike to stake their claim to being the best in their field in Bee County,” said Coastal Bend Publishing Vice President Bee-Picayune Publisher Dennis Wade. “We encourage all of the finalists in every category to rally their supporters to vote in the contest every day.”
The winners in each category will receive special recognition in the Bee-Picayune during the summer.
Registered users can vote for individuals and business across 10 categories: auto, financial and insurance, food/drink/entertainment, home repair and services, lawyers, medical and wellness, real estate and rentals, shopping and services, pets and livestock and radio station.
Each of those 10 categories is then broken down into multiple subcategories, including 11 in the auto category, and 22 in both the food/drink/entertainment and home repair and services categories. The seven other categories, with the exception of radio station (it has no subcategories), each have at least three subcategories.
During the nomination phase of the contest, the hottest sub-categories were new auto dealership, best lunch, best entre, friendliest service at a restaurant, best hair salon, best clothing store, best boutique gift shop and best realtor.
Special graphics are available for free on the contest website to help users and finalists promote the contest on social media. Those graphics are available by visiting https://bit.ly/2NsG1Nb.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•