Who will lead college?

BEEVILLE – Coastal Bend College trustees are inviting the public to have a say as they prepare to select their next college president.
“As the CBC board of trustees begins the process of finding the next great leader to continue the tradition of excellence at CBC, I wanted to take the opportunity to inform the public of its first opportunity to provide valuable input concerning the college president selection process,” said board Chairman Carroll Lohse.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Robert J. Beasley, Jr. Administration Building, Sandy Dirks Board Room.
“The board’s primary business at this special meeting will be to begin reviewing candidates’ applications for the college president position,” Lohse said in a news release.
“Before the board convenes in executive session to study and deliberate the candidates’ submissions, community members are invited to provide input during the public comment portion of the meeting about desired qualifications and characteristics for the next president of Coastal Bend College.”
Anyone wanting to speak will need to sign up that evening for the public comment portion of the meeting. Each speaker will have five minutes.
“Delegations of more than five persons must appoint one person to present their views to the board,” Lohse said.
“As chair of the CBC board, I want this process to be thorough, thoughtful and transparent, and I am confident that all of my colleagues on the board share these goals.
“Further information concerning the college president selection process will be promptly shared with the public as authorized by the board of trustees,” Lohse said.
Serving as interim president is Dr. Carry DeAtley. The board has asked that she serve in this position until a new president is hired.