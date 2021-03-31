In an effort to promote healthy herds and to effectively maintain rangeland resources in the American West, the Bureau of Land Management periodically captures wild horses and burros and offers them for adoption by the general public.
An adoption event was held March 5-6 at the Bee County Expo Center in Beeville, in which 80 horses and 50 burros were offered for adoption.
“They’re all untouched,” said Crystal Cowan, a BLM wild horse and burro specialist. “They were roaming on public lands in the western United States, and there just isn’t enough forage and not enough water for all of them. Their habitat was mostly desert-like conditions.”
The animals were on display in corrals for potential bidders to view prior to the auctions that were held on both days. Each one, Cowan said, was dewormed and brought up to date on shots. All of them were negative on their Coggins test. Each winning bidder also received vaccination records for the animal they adopted.
Bidding on each animal started at just $25, Cowan said, with the price increasing only if two or more parties show interest in the same animal. After the competitive bidding, horses and burros were adopted on a first come, first served basis.
Anyone wishing to adopt an animal through a BLM event must be at least 18 years old with no prior convictions involving animal cruelty. They also must have a sturdy corral with fencing at lest 6 feet tall for adult animals and access to food and water.
“They are wild,” Cowan said of the animals. “They can be gentle, they will be gentle, but it will take time.
“A little bit of time each day is worth more than five hours on Saturday.”
She added that BLM also performs once-annual compliance checks with each successful bidder to make sure they still have the animals and that the horses and burros are not being abused.
Many residents from Bee County and the surrounding area came to view the animals including Keile Ponce of Sandia, who was hoping to be the successful bidder on a male horse from Nevada.
“I like that gray one, right there with the white face,” she said while gazing into the corral where the horse was joined by numerous others. “I like his coloring, and his disposition seems fairly calm.”
As an owner of two other horses, Ponce said she and her husband, Robert, hope to gain the gray horse’s trust and train it to be a riding horse.
“I know these guys have had one hell of a journey, so it’s a lot of stress on them,” she said.