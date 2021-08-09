County Commissioners approved multiple agreements and heard an important update from COVID-19 Mitigation Risk Manager Michael Willow.
Willow announced that there are currently two people hospitalized with COVID-19: a 76-year-old female and a 44-year-old male. He also said there are 67 active cases and 75 deaths.
The active cases include eight inmates and 22 employees from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
“The delta variant is raising its head and now 98% of the cases we’re seeing in the nation in the hospital,” said Willow. “We continuously strive to try to convince people to get the vaccine. We have a lot of hardliners that don’t want to do it. I think you’re playing Russian roulette if you don’t.
“A lot of people are calling in for testing. We do not offer on-site testing anymore. The phone calls are jumping up; half for testing information and half for vaccine information.”
Willow said 1,287 people have downloaded the Bee County Information App, which includes information about COVID-19 resources and a link to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention web site for the latest updates.
“Even though we cannot mandate masks because we are following the governor’s rules, I would like the county to suggest that we encourage, if we are dealing with the public, that county staff wear a mask.”
Willow stated that getting the vaccine does not guarantee a person will not contract the disease, but that it would be a milder case.
After a thorough presentation by Director Silvia Puentes from The Open Arms and Thankful Hearts Program, the court agreed to submit for filing for another year and approved the Indigent Care Affiliation Agreement.
Commissioners then approved and renewed the cooperative agreement between Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the county without question or discussion.
The court then approved an invoice from ECM International Inc. for project management services for procurement of a forensic engineer for the Bee County Jail.
The invoice total was $13,250, which brought the total contract amount to $1,101,040.73.
There was no discussion or questions regarding the invoice or findings, however in opening remarks, Pct. 3 Commissioner Sammy Farias said that “One of the machines didn’t go off right away” referring to the recently installed Aggreko Inc. units.
“They realized this on Monday and got it all turned on and up and running,” said Farias. “They also installed some computer programming. If anything is off, it alerts that it’s working properly or not working properly and they address it right away.
“From what I understand it’s really cooling off in there and I think tomorrow morning they’re going to move two of the vent tubes to a different part of the jail to get it just right.”
Farias added that the humidity issue was also improving and that he believed the dehumidifiers would be removed soon as well.
The Bee County Jail remains on the list of non-compliant jails for all four original violations from an inspection report dated June 3 by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
The findings from the forensic engineer were not made available to the Bee-Picayune.
