City Councilman Michael Willow II is not wasting any time getting down to issues plaguing his ward.
Willow said he has plans to catch the people who continue to dump their trash on East Kennedy Street across and along Saint Joseph Cemetery.
“The community has definitely voiced their concerns to me about the trash collecting on that street,” said Willow. “I’m going to install game cameras in discrete areas to catch the people who think it’s OK to dump all their furniture and trash there. I think more surveillance will deter people from even thinking about doing stuff like that.”
Assistant City Manager Jung-Han Chen is currently working on a comprehensive plan to help clean up the city.
The annual spring clean event took place on May 22, which helped residents discard unwanted items with an open collection station
This event is one of many greater efforts focused on helping those who may not have a vehicle or trailer to move their trash, with the help of volunteers.
Community leaders have organized gatherings to clean wards and precincts, sending the message that residents should take more responsibility to their own neighborhoods.
“I am in total agreement that everyone needs to step up to keep our community clean and attractive,” said Chen. “The city is only part of the community, and we need everyone to do their part.”
In Beeville’s ordinance code, Section 22-75- Garbage accumulations, other harborage states that “No garbage, rubbish, waste or manure shall be placed, left, dumped or permitted to accumulate or remain in any building or premises in the city so that the same shall or may afford food for rats or a harboring or breeding place for rats. Rat burrows and other exterior harborage shall be treated under methods directed by the health officer.”
Willow said he is working with Code Enforcement Officer Ron White about resolving issues involving abandoned homes, unsafe brick structures and overgrown grass and dumping.
“I’m taking the things they tell me to heart,” said Willow. “We should all be able to take pride in our neighborhood. It’s going to take some effort on their part too. If they see someone dumping trash they should take a picture and report it so we can get to the bottom of it.”
Willow said holding people accountable for their actions and vegetation will take time and effort, but he intends to put in the work and help the elderly or those who ask for assistance.
“I understand that not everyone loves to cut their grass and sometimes we let it get out of control,” he said. “But it’s time for that TLC and good Samaritans willing to help to get people back on track.”
Willow said along with new beautification plans and revamping ordinances, he is counting on the people of his ward to notify him when they see illegal dumping to stop it.
To report violations such as weedy lots, junked vehicles, abandoned homes or fire hazards visit the city web site and fill out a code enforcement complaint form at beevilletx.org.
To report illegal dumping call 361-358-4641, ext. 222.
•arivera@mysoutex.com•