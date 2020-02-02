Win, lose or withdraw

PAWNEE – It took about 17 months but the fight is finally over for the residents of Pawnee.
“They have formally withdrawn their application for that oil field waste dump,” said Commissioner Dennis DeWitt.
Laura Davidson Craig knew their chances were slim to prevent Republic Services from being granted the permit by the Railroad Commission.
“When we went in, we knew we had less than a 50 percent chance of beating them,” she said. “For them to pull their application was really unexpected.”
Many residents received letters Friday from the state commission simply stating that Republic Services was withdrawing, with prejudice, their application for the proposed commercial waste disposal facility two miles south of Pawnee off Farm-to-Market Road 673 and County Road 136.
“There have been people working on fighting it this whole time,” she said. “We have never stopped.
“We have had some scientists doing research and we have had an attorney working on it.
“The opposition has continued.”
No response for comment from Republic Services was received by press time.
Effort on many fronts
DeWitt offered his appreciation to the scores of citizens involved, including this newspaper which documented their concerns including air quality for the Pawnee students downwind of the facility and the water running off the property.
The commissioner never wavered in determination to win as he spoke about this fight.
“There were hundreds of people involved,” DeWitt said. “I told the people with Republic Services when they first came to my office, I said, ‘Listen, if the people in the north Bee County and Precinct 2 don’t want this, I will draw my sword and fight for them.’
“And that’s what we did. And it looks like we prevailed.
“I’m not going to say the word won.
“It looks like we prevailed because this can always come back to us in the future, but it’s good news.”
School district joins fight
Pawnee ISD Superintendent Michelle Hartmann shared the enthusiasm of many in the community.
“We are beyond elated with their decision to withdraw,” she said. “While we do not know all the specifics that led to their final decision, we can only hope that they too realized how destructive the facility would have been for the health and well-being of our students and community.
“I believe it is a testament to the great things that happen when good people work together.”
For Pawnee residents, this fight carried with strong emotions as they fought to keep the serenity of their small community.
But emotions would not win the battle.
“There were a multitude of health and safety concerns with this project’s proposed location,” Hartmann said. “In my eight years as superintendent here, I continue to be in awe of their commitment to the children and to each other.
“The community will continue to do what it does best by encouraging growth. However, that growth will never be at the cost of its strong Christian values or at the expense of our children’s future.
“Pawnee ISD does a fantastic job of providing a safe environment and strong foundation for children.
“This only happens in any district with parental and community support.
Concerns a plenty
Residents there all have their concerns. Some were worried about the air. Others voiced anxieties about the land.
“My biggest concern was the water, especially the water which drains into Lake Corpus Christi. That is our drinking water,” Craig said.
Floyd Wolff, another of those fighting this dump, had not yet received his letter with the news.
“I have not had a chance to visit with our lawyer,” Wolff said. “Until I visit with him I choose not to comment.”
Preparing for future
Earlier this month, the Pawnee school board created an account “for anyone wanting to contribute,” said Hartmann.
The account “Pawnee ISD Community Services” is in Prosperity Bank in Beeville and was opened with an initial contribution – “the board stressed initial” – of $10,000.
“Ultimately the board of trustees manages all decisions related to the Community Services account,” Hartmann said. “I am confident that if they feel it’s in the best interest to maintain the account for future threats, then I would predict they will do just that.
“There have been many great community members and local leaders who helped to make this happen.
“Even when you are small like Pawnee there is strength in numbers.”
It may not be over
For now, there is enthusiasm, but Craig remains cautiously optimistic.
“I would love to be jumping up and down and saying ‘Hooray, hooray’,” she said. “They withdrew the application without prejudice, so they can re-file at anytime.
“I hope that is all there is but I don’t know.”
She hopes Republic will simply sell or donate the land to the school.
“Wouldn’t it be cool if our little bitty ole school had a program about ecology right there,” Craig said.
Jason Collins is the editor at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 343-5221, or at media@mySouTex.com.