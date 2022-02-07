The Bee County Junior Livestock and Homemakers Show kicked off on Jan. 24 at the Bee County Fairgrounds.
One of the first competitions at the annual was the ag mechanics show, where students from around Bee County came together to show off their different projects.
Projects ranged from large structures, such as deer blinds and windmills, to medium sized home objects like smokers and grills, all the way down to lamps, chairs and tables.
However, while each project was part of individual divisions, there still had to be a Grand Champion for the displayed projects.
Luke Roznovsky and Ransom McElwain finished the hours-long showcase as Grand Champion amongst all the projects on display.
Roznovsky and McElwain constructed a Texas windmill for their project.
“My first ever year being in SMACS-4H and FFA and I can pull this off. I couldn’t do it without my teammate right here,” said McElwain, referring to Roznovsky.
Roznovsky was, by his own admission, struck speechless with their victory.
“It feels great. This feels amazing,” he said.
The idea for the Texas windmill came from a moment where both Roznovsky and McElwain visited the Butter Churn in Sinton. They both saw a similar windmill in the lobby of the restaurant and came to the conclusion that they could build a similar windmill themselves.
Overall, it took the two of them two weeks of effort to finish constructing their award-winning windmill.
The Reserve Champion award went to Dustin Davis, Caitlynn Foley and Ryan Brinkoeter. The three of them constructed a metal high seat for their ag mechanics project.
Brinkoeter expressed surprise at their victory, as he had noted that for a short amount of time, he was working on the project alone due to Foley and Davis falling ill with COVID-19.
Now that the three of them managed to make Reserve Champion for their project, they hope to aim even higher next year.
The Grand Champion Sweepstakes went to Petus FFA as a whole, which gave a strong showing during the event.
Boone Umphres and JT McClellen served as the judges for the showcase.
Umphres is an ag mechanics teacher in Rivera. Umphres commented that he enjoyed what he saw during the showcase, calling it a “competitive show.”
McClellen was an ag teacher in public schools for 17 years.
“I went through the same process of teaching kids how to make these projects. ... We went all over the place with these projects.”
McClellen enjoys the interview process of the event the most, noting that it goes beyond just showing they can complete these projects and goes into whether they can also properly explain these projects.
While many of the smaller projects were taken home for the night, the larger ones remained in the pavilion and were on display for the rest of the Bee County Junior Livestock and Homemakers Show.
