Woman dies in Skidmore blaze

SKIDMORE – An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a fire Wednesday that claimed a woman’s life.
Firefighters were called to the single-story home at 216 Seventh St. at approximately 2 p.m. May 13. According to Chief Ty Toelken of the Skidmore Volunteer Fire Department, fighting the blaze was made more difficult because of a high volume of items in the house.
“The windows were boarded up (from the inside) with pallets and two-by-fours. Every way in was blocked. The only way in was through the back door.”
The Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office will be at the scene Thursday to aid in the investigation, said Investigator Derek Franco of the Bee County Sheriff’s Office. A man who lived in the house with the woman was able to escape uninjured.
The woman’s identity has not been released, pending notification of her next of kin. Franco said an autopsy will be performed.