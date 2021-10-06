Working each day on renovating the Moore Street Wastewater Treatment Plant requires constant attention from on-site project manager David Craig.
The Performance Services Incorporated (PSI) representative has had a staff working from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays since May, stating that “there’s not a whole lot to do without sunlight.” Under the sun’s light and Craig’s direction, the crew is now eight months away from the completion of the Moore Street project.
Key components of construction on the project involve the rebuilding of the main lift station, an installation of new bar screens, upgrades on the motor control center’s electrical components, and the refurbishing of aeration tracks. Currently, the PSI crew is at work pouring concrete for a pad to host a new generator at the facility.
Each aspect of construction is vital to the filtration of Beeville’s wastewater. The plant serves the entire city, operating at 65% capacity currently.
“It’s existing equipment that we’re rehabbing ... we’re cleaning out the insides, recoating and going back to business,” Craig said of the process for many parts of the plant.
Once wastewater is sent though the plant to two on-site aeration basins, it goes through clarifiers to separate toxins. Once the water reaches “almost drinking water quality,” it goes to a chlorine contact chamber.
When released as outfall, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) will be notified of the plant’s water quality, “immediately” sensing chemicals if spotted and reporting back to TCEQ’s Austin-based headquarters.
“It’s just like when they monitor the flow of the rivers, the total amount of acre feet ... (it’s the) same thing, feeding (their) computer up there,” Craig said.
The construction process hit a snag this past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Efforts made to order “bits and pieces” of construction material have been delayed considerably in the pandemic period.
“Normally, (construction items) that take 12 weeks, (now) they’re taking 24 weeks ... the raw materials it takes to make those things, they’re in high demand,” Craig said. “You’re not able to get those raw materials because of (the COVID-19 pandemic).”
Craig states that there is still “a lot left to do,” mainly the tearing down and replacement of the city’s “completely condemned” old lift station. Chemical materials used for coating the station are part of pandemic-related delays, keeping the crew on standby for lift station work.
The material delay allows Craig to pay attention to everything else going on with construction, putting his meticulous finger on daily tasks.
“It’s all important ... it’s all really critical, you can’t really say one piece (of plant construction) is more important than the others,” Craig said. “It’s just a sequence of operations.”
