For Workforce Solutions Coastal Bend, 2021 was an eventful year. WFSCB served tens of thousands of residents during the year, according to its annual report.
“Our annual report provides an overview of how we bridged the gap and transitioned job seekers from in-demand training into employment through our programs and services. It represents our commitment, dedication and accomplishments throughout the year while serving the Coastal Bend region.”
WFSCB reported in 2021 that the number of jobs was down to 258,036. In 2020, jobs were listed at 271,746. The population of the Coastal Bend also dropped from 597,735 to 594,936. However, while these two totals did drop, the average pay rate per job was up to $57,500. In 2020, the average pay per job was $56,900.
Along with the population, job and earnings report, WFSCB also reported that the retirement risk is slightly below average. Racial diversity is much higher in the Coastal Bend compared to similarly sized areas. The average for an area this size is 236,965 racially diverse individuals. In the Coastal Bend, this number was 414,936. The number of millenials (here defined as people ages 25-39) in the workforce is also slightly above average for the size of the area at 123,257. The national average is 122,488. The amount of veterans working in the area was also above the national average at 40,626. The national average is 32,994.
The annual unemployment rate in the region was above the state and national average in 2021 at 6%. The state average is 5% and the national average is 3.9%.
The largest occupation in the Coastal Bend was office administrative support occupations while the largest industry was restaurants and other eating places.
A majority of jobs in the region require a high school education or less, standing at 53% of job postings. For other jobs, 14% require special credentials, 7% call for an associate’s degree, 19% require a bachelor’s degree, 4% require a master’s degree and 3% require a PH.D or professional degree.
The report also broke down the educational achievement of residents in the Coastal Bend. Of the total population, 30.9% have a high school diploma, 23.1% have some college education, 18.9% have a 12th grade or lower education, 12.9% have a bachelor’s degree, 7.7% have an associate’s degree and 6.5% have a graduate degree or higher.
The career centers saw a total traffic of 32,097 with 50% of individuals heading to the Staples job center.
A total of 98 virtual hiring events were held with 2,139 job seekers in attendance.
In terms of employer services, 2,421 employers were served, 175 new employers were served, 8,437 services were provided to employers, 30,493 jobs were posted and there were a total of 43,639 job openings.
A total of $930,717 in financial assistance was provided for training. A total of 45,429 job seekers were served, 394,167 total job seeker services were provided, 7,858 veterans were served, 1,240 persons with disabilities were served and 22,349 unemployment claimants were served.
Over the course of five years, $6,673,213 was paid to occupational credentials. A total of 509 graduates were recorded during this period: 244 learned a professional skill or trade, 187 went into health care, 46 went into business, 24 went into OSHA and eight went into public services.
As of the end of 2021, 103 customers are still in training: 49 are learning a professional skill or trade, 46 are in health care, five are in training for business credentials and three are going into public services.
WFSCB invested $19,049,445 into child care payments with 3,904 children receiving child care.
In a nine-month sample from October 2020 to June 2021, WFSCB saw a 360% return on its investment with wages earned by the parents.
WFSCB also helped educate children with 51 total educational carpets purchased and 45 child care directors attending the seventh annual directors symposium.
A total of 167 child care staff members attended the seventh annual Back to School Teachers Fair. WFSCB invested $38,296 into health and safety and $62,609 into education toys for infant and toddler classrooms.
Two “YOU! Choose” digital career expos were held in 2021 with a total of a total of 445 participants between the two.
A total of 3,437 youths were served during the year with 34 youths completing professional employment training at Del Mar College, 30 passing dual credit courses and receiving an internship and 20 employer partners hosting these emerging professionals.
The Work Experience Program also saw 89 participants.
Summer Earn and Learn served youths with disabilities who were seeking employment. A total of 54 VR participants completed work readiness training with 39 also completing five or more weeks of paid work experience.
A total of 47 VR participants were placed in the paid work experience with 23 works cited participating in the program.
A total of 85 individuals attended the fourth annual Youth Opportunities Lunch and Learn, kicking off National Disabilities Employment Awareness Month.
A total of 6,216 individuals attended the virtual Women Empowered Summit, which shared insight and guidance for women entrepreneurs.
Digital Business Solutions Initiative gave a total of $38,552 in award value.
The Educator Externship program brought educators and employers together to experience an array of Coastal Bend careers with 103 educators and 38 employers participating.
Veterans were served as well during the Hiring Red, White & You event, which saw 139 employers, 307 job seekers and 100 veterans. During the event, there were 103 jobs offered and 99 scheduled interviews.
WFSCB also took part in a COVID-19 relief initiative. A total of 84 participants received employment, training and/or support services and 14 COVID-19 jobs were created.
A total of 88 individuals were enrolled in the essential skills training program with 68 graduating from the program successfully. These graduates were awarded computers.
The Non-Custodial Parent Choices Program is designed to help families who have substantial barriers to employment or career advancement. Since May, 2009, 941 people have served under NCP and a total of $12,823,953 was recovered for NCP.
